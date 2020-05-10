e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently.

more-lifestyle Updated: May 10, 2020 17:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Asian News International| Posted by Kabir Bhandari
Washington D.C.
The belief of e-cigarettes being less harmful than tobacco cigarettes is one of the major factors behind the growing use.
The belief of e-cigarettes being less harmful than tobacco cigarettes is one of the major factors behind the growing use.(Unsplash)
         

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently.

In the Public Health Nursing study of 1,556 adolescents in Korea, 55.1 per cent reported that they had used e-cigarettes for 6 to 30 days in the past month and 44.9 per cent used them from 1 to 5 days.

The belief of e-cigarettes being less harmful than tobacco cigarettes is one of the major factors behind the growing use.

The other reasons include the easy availability of e-cigarettes, and that they have various added flavours to it.Also, frequent users were more likely to have a higher weekly allowance, less likely to live with family, and more likely to be exposed to second-hand smoke at home.

“Due to the characteristics of e-cigarettes, such as ease of purchase and the addition of taste and flavouring, the risk of continued use in adolescents is particularly high,” said corresponding author Hyunmi Son, PhD, RN, an associate professor at Pusan National University, in South Korea.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In