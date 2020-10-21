e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Here’s how community noise may affect dementia risk

Here’s how community noise may affect dementia risk

Results from new study support emerging evidence suggesting that noise may influence individuals’ risk of developing dementia later in life.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Washington DC
Representational image
Representational image(Unsplash)
         

Results from new study support emerging evidence suggesting that noise may influence individuals’ risk of developing dementia later in life. The study was published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Researchers studied 5,227 participants of the Chicago Health and Aging Project who were aged 65 years or older, of whom 30% had mild cognitive impairment and 11% had Alzheimer’s disease. They found that persons living with 10 decibels more noise near their residences during the daytime had a 36% higher odds of having a mild cognitive impairment and a 30% higher odds of having Alzheimer’s disease.

“These findings suggest that within typical urban communities in the United States, higher levels of noise may impact the brains of older adults and make it harder for them to function without assistance. This is an important finding since millions of Americans are currently impacted by high levels of noise in their communities,” said senior author Sara D. Adar, ScD, of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, Ann Arbor. Professor Adar added that “although noise has not received a great deal of attention in the United States to date, there is a public health opportunity here as there are interventions that can reduce exposures both at the individual and population level.” The study was supported by grants from the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Institute on Aging.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
High-profile kidnapping plot fans Pakistan political crisis
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung surfaces after 3 years, dumps BJP, allies with TMC
IPL live score: Karthik falls, RCB get 5 KKR wickets in 9 overs
IPL live score: Karthik falls, RCB get 5 KKR wickets in 9 overs
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Palghar lynching case: 208 new accused named, 50 arrested
Palghar lynching case: 208 new accused named, 50 arrested
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In