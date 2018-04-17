Be a decor maven: Here’s how to use wine corks to add an earthy touch to your home

Some collect stamps, some coins, and then there are those who collect wine corks. Each little piece with its own special memory, place of origin and a date. Nostalgia may run in waves for those who open a bottle of wine to mark special occasions. Wine corks tell a story, of not just the wine, but of the shared moment in time between people. So why not make these corks part of your home in a way that everyone can see? Wine corks add an earthy, rustic appeal to the home. Try breaking the monotony of the dining area by turning a regular wall into a cork wall and adorning it with tungsten filament bulbs. Or, make a photo board and pin Polaroid prints on it. “Wine corks can be beautifully used to add a raw yet, vintage feel to the decor. Preserving them with dates of all special occasions written on them adds more meaning to the cork collection,” says interior designer Varija Bajaj. Corks are versatile, easy to work with (in case you are thinking DIY) and recyclable. “Table mats, coasters and wall installations are some ideas that can be easily executed at home with wine corks,” she adds.

A quirky jewellery holder that makes use of wine corks. (Youtube/Mary Tardito)

Another advantage of cork decor is that it is easy to maintain and absolutely fuss-free. “Maintenance isn’t always about cleaning it is about understanding the product,” says architect Resham Sethi. One thing that needs to be kept in mind? Sunlight. “Direct sunlight on a cork made product will lead to fading,” she cautions. But then there are some who like the faded effect, which is called patination (patina). Safeguard cork-made decor by rolling a layer of fast-drying polyurethane.

Make planters and vases by lining them with wine corks. (Youtube/Mary Tardito)

DIY: Cork Quirk

Chandelier: A bit tedious, but so worth the end result. A fan grate for base, some wine corks, screw eye hooks and some rope are all the materials you need to make a cork chandelier. Start by screwing the hooks in the corks, and threading them together with the rope. The fan grate will have multiple layers, which will give the chandelier a layered look. Tie all the corks along the rims of the grate, and the chandelier is ready!

Candles: Soak some corks in rubbing alcohol or spirit. Fix the cork in a candle holder and light it. It works as a centrepiece for family dinners, or simply as a window lamp.

Jewellery holder: Take a wooden tray and with the help of some adhesive, place wine corks at strategic places. Use it to hang necklaces, earrings and other trinkets.

Planters: Make slight hollow in the cork and fill with some adhesive. Attach a small disc magnet on the cork. Insert a succulent plant (cactus or aloe vera) and fix this miniature planter on your fridge.

Frames: Cut some corks along the length and glue them around the edges of a photo frame.

Tabletops: Cut the corks straight down the middle, making sure the bases are flat and all pieces are even. Glue them in any pattern you like on a plywood board. Fix this board on top of a table and fix in place with a glass top. Be cautious while working with the glass and secure it firmly in place. The same technique can be used to make trays with cork.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more