Here’s the ‘shocking’ discovery behind the ‘distracted boyfriend’ meme

If you haven’t come across the “distracted boyfriend” meme on your social media feed, then you really must be living under the rocks.

Noted as one of last year’s best memes, the photo shows a man checking out another woman walking past on the road while his girlfriend looks on in utter shock and disgust.

A Twitter user Ernie Smith has now made some “shocking” discovery about the girlfriend in the photo. Turns out, the girl has appeared in a number of stock photos and her expression is pretty much the same in all of them.

Go on, take a look.

Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Her friends are shocked, too. pic.twitter.com/oGL2fPbYsh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's even shocked when using a laptop. pic.twitter.com/Yq4liF0Ygh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

And thing are shocking even when she's with her friend. pic.twitter.com/CVKsVpMzy8 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's even shocked when wearing a blue shirt. But not as shocked as she usually is. pic.twitter.com/e6hR2IF5pr — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Looks like, she is perpetually shocked.

If I were her, I would just be in a constant shocked state all the time. pic.twitter.com/onaWiVDdLJ — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Especially when wearing glasses. pic.twitter.com/gGthB92koY — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or reading a letter, while still in front of a screen. pic.twitter.com/Uy7eWRpqn2 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while looking at someone else's phone. pic.twitter.com/SRrujhFlRw — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Oh God! There’s no end.

Or while paying for something online at the coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/52dQzTLCl3 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while walking down the street in a red jacket. pic.twitter.com/XukVK2MuQn — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Conclusion: She is in constant shock almost all the time.

These photos were taken by Spanish photographer Antonio Guillem, who has been working with the two models, whose stage names are Mario and Laura, for a very long time.

The original photo that became the fodder for internet memes was captioned as “Disloyal Man Walking With His Girlfriend and Looking Amazed at Another Seductive Girl”.

Guillem had no idea that his photo would become such a hit on the internet.

“I didn’t even know what a meme is until recently,” Guillem told The Guardian.

“The models discovered the meme on social media and they told me about it. None of us could imagine the media repercussion that it has reached right now,” he said.

Here’s a quick recap of some of the “distracted boyfriend” memes.