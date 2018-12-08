Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018: Food-ology in a fun-filled way is back in Delhi!

The days of reveling in food, having fun, and enjoying great music are back with Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018. From being a picnic in the park, this event has graduated to be one of the most awaited events for gourmands and music enthusiasts in the city. And, now with the onset of winter festivities, it’s time to welcome back Palate!

This edition promises to be bigger and better. Watch out for various cuisines from the world over, which will be served at about 80 stalls set-up at the lawns. The theme of the festival this year is Healthy Binging, and the food stalls will promote the same.

Last edition actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared her love for fluffy rasgullas available in Delhi. This year, the popular Stars in the City segment will have actor Taapsee Pannu make her debut at the Palate Fest. Popular for films such as Baby (2014), Pink (2016), Judwaa 2 (2017) and Soorma, the actor who was born is Delhi, the actor will share some fitness mantras as well as indulge in an engaging conversation.

Artists such as Daler Mehndi, Jasmine Sandlas and Tulsi Kumar will take to the main stage, and compel you to groove to their hit numbers. To make you shake your leg, there will also be DJ Sumit Sethi and DJ NYK. And, to satiate your hunger for more, there will be a performance by Tarkash band, too.

Making this experience a wholesome one will be the Demo Zone, which will have masterclasses by popular chefs Harpal Singh Sokhi, Gautam Chaudhry, Sabyasachi Gorai, Dr Aditi Govitrikar and Nishant Choubey. Cooking enthusiasts can avail this golden chance to directly clarify their doubts and pose questions to these chefs.

CATCH IT LIVE

What: Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018

Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri (Entry from Vinay Marg)

When: December 14-16

Timing: 11.30am to 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg on Yellow Line

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 16:56 IST