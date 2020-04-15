Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 15, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs of the zodiac calendar have particular personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes give us a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so go ahead to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those with a medical problem will be able to stabilize their condition. You will need to keep a tab on someone not being able to keep pace on the academic front. Lending a helping hand when it is required the most will help you win the brownie points.

A new qualification or skill promises to enhance your employability. Do not take any major decisions as far as money is involved. Homemakers will find it difficult to effect changes on the home front suggested by other family members

Love Focus: You will find winning over lover a lot easier by opening up your heart.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are not likely to leave any stone unturned in looking after an ailing person. On the academic front, you seem to be on the verge of achieving something big. Finding someone who will give a sympathetic ear to your personal woes will prove almost therapeutic.

A complicated issue at work will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Reliving old memories with the family is likely to boost your morale. Try not to be strongly opinionated about a topic of discussion with a stranger.

Love Focus: You are needlessly worrying about a loved one and unnecessarily getting tensed, so relax.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may have to stop wasting your time on the academic front and get down to business. A practical day is foreseen, which will enable you to tie up a lot of loose ends.

Whatever you have planned on the professional front promises to go smoothly. You may need to evolve mutually beneficial schemes to tide over the lean period. You may feel persecuted by a family member, but it is best not to jump to conclusions and do something rash. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you edge towards total fitness.

Love Focus: New friendships are on the anvil that can turn into long term relationships.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those conscious of their figure and physique are likely to go for a tough exercise regimen. Outstanding performance can be expected by some on the academic front. Help may not be forthcoming that readily as you had anticipated, so beat your own path!

A well-coordinated teamwork is required, if you want to tackle a new project or assignment at work. A delayed payment shows all signs of getting released soon. An excellent time with family is indicated. Public transport may not suit your purpose, so try and use your own vehicle.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to overcome commuting problem faced by you. You will be able to get rid of minor ailments that have been bugging you of late. Stars advise you to hold on your thoughts for some time if shifting to a new place of residence was on your mind

Stagnation in the current job may get some to look out for greener pastures on the professional front. Those studying outside can expect some extra pocket money from home. A family youngster will require your support and guidance to do well academically.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner’s heart and win his or her sympathy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your efforts on the health front are likely to ensure that you achieve ideal figure and physique. You will fare well on the academic front and manage to remain amongst the front-runners. You may have to give up on a habit that you enjoy in the face of stiff resistance from others. Be prompt in discharging whatever responsibility is given to you on the professional front. Government employees may have to work for extra hours without any additional benefits. A relaxed atmosphere on the home front will enable you to rest and recoup. A pre-planned official overseas meeting may have to postponed to a later date.

Love Focus: The arms of the beloved will help you forget all your troubles.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Joining the group of health conscious friends is possible and promises to keep you hale and hearty. Some excellent options may come your way on the academic front. Organizing something for the benefit of others on the social front is indicated. Task given to you on the professional front may not require much supervision on your part. Shrewd investments will help in making you financially secure. Spending the time with the family would help you recover back your childhood hobbies. Some of you would be in a mood to declutter the house and put things not in use on sale.

Love Focus: A heart to heart talk with the lover is likely to prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It is important for you to cater to the season and take care of your health. You are likely to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front. You manage to impress all and sundry by your knowledge and the gift of the gab. Getting the better of a competitor on the professional front is indicated. Taking the advice of a friend can make a big difference to your earning. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front by your initiative. Delays and interruptions may mar a long journey for some.

Love Focus: A not so good scene on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so pre-empt the situation if you see it coming.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may want to evaluate options online before planning to go and visit the real estate sites physically by yourself. You will be able to take care of a previous ailment that has been troubling you. Difficulties faced on the academic front by some are set to ease soon. Moulding someone to your way of thinking may give you an immense sense of achievement. You will be efficient in your work on the professional front, but your heart may not be there in it. Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you had always wanted. Today is the day to do things together with the family to forge a strong relationship.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to fine tune his/her demands their way for you to fulfil.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those worried about somebody’s health will have a reason to rejoice. Now is the time when you get the returns you had been awaiting on the academic front. Something you are desperately waiting for may take its own sweet time, so have patience!

You will find things moving in a positive direction on the professional front. Financial problems can require you to make compromises in your quality of life. Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. An outing with friends or family may be required to put on hold.

Love Focus: Look your best if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family get together is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. Someone’s suggestions on attaining total fitness are likely to work wonders for you. Whatever you had hoped for or expected on the academic front is likely to materialize. Organizing something on the social front can keep you happily engaged today. You are likely to deliver more than expected on the professional front and make your mark. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. Avoid being influenced by someone who may try and use you to their advantage

Love Focus: It is OK to keep things to yourself if saying them can offend the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Be careful of the rivals on the work front. A remedy suggested by someone will come in handy in curing a minor ailment. Achieving the impossible is in store for some on the academic front. Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects. You seem to be extra efficient today and will be able to wind up a lot of work on the domestic front. Keep adequate buffer time for an appointment or meeting.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

