Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 2, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 06:05 IST

Zodiac signs have a distinct personality trait and characteristic. Horoscopes give a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your ideas to uplift those in need would be much appreciated. Overcoming lack of self-esteem on the academic front is indicated. A good beginning will be a precursor for better things to come. Your talents are likely to be recognised at work. Financial front remains stable. You enjoy excellent health. You may need to spare time today to sort out some domestic issues.

Love Focus: The one you like will make you feel wanted and shower love on you.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Taurus (April 21-May 20) You are likely to spend your spare time with family. An added responsibility will bring out the best in you. Extra time spent on problems never goes waste, so put in extra hours to benefit. Past arrears are likely to bring immense financial relief to some. You will manage to remain in shape through your own efforts. Something you had been fervently hoping for on the professional front is likely to happen today.

Love Focus: You may need to spike your romance with some excitement.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) It is difficult to predict the outcome of an action taken by you, but whatever it is, it is bound to favour you. You may manage to preempt the challenges imposed by fellow teammates.

Don’t pay any kind of advance today without knowing complete details. You are likely to retain good health. Promotional prospects brighten for some. Changes may be initiated at home. Your performance on the academic front will need improvement. An enjoyable evening is in store for some.

Love Focus: Your good intentions may be misunderstood by a loved one.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) You are likely to excel academically. You get the strength to stand up to your rights. There is no use getting paranoid over an issue that is beyond your control. A financial scheme may tempt you to invest, but take a second opinion. Efforts to remain fit will succeed. Chances of a family member helping you out in something personal cannot be ruled out. You are likely to overcome your shortcomings at work

Love Focus: Expect romance to be on a low key today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

Leo (July 23-August 23) A thing close to your heart will be realised. You may need to assume responsibility, where none exists. Those connected with the media are likely to travel out of town. Day may turn profitable, as you gain from a previous investment. Increased workload can keep you busy on the professional front. Health promises to remain perfect. Spending exclusive time with spouse is foreseen and will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight is possible.

Lucky Colour : Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Virgo (August 24-September 23) Stars shine bright on the romantic front, so make the most of it! Lack of decision from the top can force you to take the initiative. Little problems are best left to resolve themselves, as getting involved may waste a lot of your time. Praise for a job well done at work is in store for some. Homemakers are likely to bring about some exciting changes at home. Paying back a loan may become a drain on your savings. Junk food is best avoided.

Love Focus: A chance to get romantically linked with someone is likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24-October 23) Your academic pursuit is likely to bring good returns. Your soft nature is likely to endear you to all you meet. Proceed with patience, as you may be treading on thin ice. You will get the opportunity to resolve all old issues at work. Your financial situation is set to improve. You will do your health a great favour by dumping junk food. You may have to deal with certain important parameters at a short notice.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front as relationship strengthens.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Some family issues may need to be resolved urgently, before they get out of hand. Some more efforts may be required on the academic front to come at par with the leading pack. You need to be honest about what your heart actually wants. Financially, you are likely to find yourself in a strong position. You will manage to keep yourself in superb physical condition. You will be able to complete some work allotted to you in record time.

Love Focus: You can expect some good advice from lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Some family issues may need to be nipped in the bud, before they get out of hand. Discuss matters, if you feel pressurised to do something that you think is not right. Be careful if riding a vehicle today. A new source of income is likely to open up and promises to make you financially secure. You will be able to give an excellent account of yourself at work and be praised for the same. Good dietary control will find some coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming cannot be ruled out, as an opposite number shares your joys and sorrows with you.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Keep all your options open on the academic front to increase your chances of success. An exciting person can extend a hand of friendship. Take help for completing something, rather than going it alone. Financially, you maintain a sound position. Good workout is needed on a daily basis to keep fit. Your initiative on the professional front will be appreciated. A challenge is in store for some on the professional front.

Love Focus: This is the day when partner opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) A product purchased recently will help to make life easy. Your apprehensions regarding an outcome may colour your mind, but they will be unfounded. Today you may feel like doing a good deed. Good returns can be expected from previous investments. Health needs care, so avoid excesses. Luck favours you today on the professional front. Extra work may face some on the academic front.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Certain family issues hanging fire for long are likely to be resolved. It is the right time to take positive steps towards mending fences with a sworn enemy. You will need to be more outgoing to make your mark on the academic front. Financially, you are likely to grow stronger as you receive money from an unexpected source. Physical work promises to keep you fit. Superiors are likely to bank upon you for bagging a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: You may need to reschedule your meeting with lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

