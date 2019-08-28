Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for August 28, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:15 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your innovations on the home front will be much appreciated. Prepare well to make a journey comfortable. This is a good time to buy property. A setback on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Excellent performance may catapult you to a position of prominence on the professional front. Your resolve to get back into shape will start showing excellent results. A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and young couples can expect a blissful existence together.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling light will help you get more out of a vacation. Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated. Some new exposures on the professional front are foreseen and will help open up your mind. Investing in a money-making scheme can make you laugh all the way to the bank! You are likely to make some healthy choices to step firmly on the road to fitness. Those staying away may crave to meet their family.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is foreseen and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today and travelling there will be half the fun! Some of you are set to acquire a new property or give an existing one on rent. Things fall in place and make your path smoother on the academic front. Someone may surprise you by returning your loaned amount much before expectation. Be careful in what you do at work, for there will be many eager to report you to the higher ups. Good figure is assured for those desperate for it. Someone in the family may express the desire to take up a specific professional line.

Love Focus: A current association promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): This is an auspicious day for those planning to buy property. Keeping a check on rivals on the academic front will be well worth it, if you want to survive the competition.

Some anxious moments await those in the promotion zone, but the outcome promises to be positive. Excellent business opportunities are foreseen for those setting out on an overseas tour. Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. Home front may be buzzing with activity and result in general happiness. Don’t take any chances on the road, as stars appear unfavourable.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is likely to be made by some.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some positive developments are foreseen for those planning to buy a house. Doors are likely to open on the academic front and help you in achieving your heart’s desire.

Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. Something that has been bugging you on the professional front is likely to get resolved. Good health will help counter workplace stress. Disappointments can be faced on the home front by some. Spending holidays overseas or at an exotic destination within the country is foreseen and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Your love life gets a fresh lease, as you go about strengthening your romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour : Violet

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family get-together will prove most enjoyable and help you jog down the memory lane with your near and dear ones. An out of town leisure trip is possible for some and promises much excitement. A legal matter is likely to be decided in your favour. A property is likely to come into your name. Excellent profits are foreseen from a new undertaking or a venture. Cold shouldering somebody at work may create a sworn enemy, so maintain bonhomie with all. Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities.

Love Focus: Your perpetually romantic mood will help keep the relationship aglow on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to get the approval of authority for developing your property. Your academic aspirations may be met sooner than you expect. You will need to convince superiors to accept your ideas on the professional front. An extra source of income may start to fill up your coffers soon. Good eating habits are likely to bring a sea change in your health. A family youngster is likely to make you proud. A vacation is likely to materialise and promises oodles of fun.

Love Focus: Your efforts may not be good enough to make your romantic relationship blossom.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A healthy activity can find you becoming fit in no time. Your friends’ circle will add to your enjoyment as you undertake some exciting plans. Desire for change from the daily grind may motivate you for a short vacation. You will be able to complete all paperwork for developing a property. Patience will be required on the academic front to choose the best options. You will enjoy whatever you are tasked to do on the professional front. A run of good luck promises to bring you into a lot of money.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the backburner, due to some pressing problems.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Taking the lead in organising a trip will be much appreciated by others. A property dispute is likely to be decided in your favour. Maintaining pace on the academic front will not prove too difficult. An initiative taken on the professional front is likely to bring in encouraging results. You may get into the saving mode with the aim of buying something big. Keeping a regular good daily routine will be your key to good health. A kitty party or a get-together is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable

Love Focus: A home remedy will prove effective in treating a common ailment.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. It is better to give a miss to a trip that doesn’t sound too exciting. Property issues will be decided in your favour. Someone in the family may motivate you to give your best on the academic front.

Excellent news awaits those looking for a better job. Intellectual pursuits are likely to give you immense satisfaction. You will manage to impose self-discipline in your dietary habits to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Sharing your innermost feelings with lover promises immense satisfaction

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family is likely to help you out of your problems provided you project them in a timely manner. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Property matters will be decided in your favour. You will need to be more outgoing to make your mark on the academic front.

Your financial condition is set to improve dramatically, as money comes to you from many sources. Consistency and performance on the professional front is likely to take you places on the professional front. Your love life is likely to rock and health will remain excellent.

Love Focus: A match making process promises to get a suitable mate for your own self or for someone eligible.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good time to take a break by going on some holiday destination. A property deal is likely to swing your way. Developments on the academic front will be to your satisfaction.

Something that you had initiated at work will prove an asset for the organisation. Some more avenues of earning are likely to open up soon and make you financially secure. Good diet and a healthy lifestyle promise to keep you fit and energetic. Spouse may crave for change and can pester you for the same, so pack your bags for someplace exciting.

Love Focus: An interesting trip can become a part of your fond memories.

Lucky Colour : Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

