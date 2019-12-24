Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 24, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The positions of the planets, the moon and sun together govern how our day is going to be. Each zodiac sign has a different set of characteristics and traits which tell a lot about someone’s personality. Horoscopes give us a hint about the day. Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will find yourself in the best of health. You will need to be more responsible in spending money to avoid getting tight on the financial front. You are likely to get saddled with a difficult project and give a poor show. Meeting near and dear ones is on the cards for some. Those who love to travel are likely to find the day promising. Money from property may come to you. You may be asked to contribute to some domestic responsibilities.

Love Focus: Stagnation in relationship is likely to put you off mood; try working on it.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will manage to come back in shape by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regime. A boost in earning can be expected by some. Those seeking some concessions at work may not be fully satisfied with what they get. A social gathering will be much to your liking. Undertaking a short, but exciting, journey with your love interest is possible. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Some of you may get hard pressed for a suitable conveyance today.

Love Focus: Spouse will be extra lovey-dovey today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Not being regular in your workouts may start telling your health soon. Spending a good amount on a luxury item is indicated, so come into the saving mode now. Your efficiency in handling the workload on the professional front may set an example for others. Old acquaintances are likely to make the day enjoyable. You can be in two minds regarding a vacation, but remember you do require a change. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. Possession of a new house is on the cards.

Love Focus: You may come into the firing line of lover for a promise not kept.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. You can go overboard in spending and make your financial position tight. Your working style is likely to come in for praise on the professional front. Your unwanted advice to youngsters runs the risk of being rejected outright. Those planning a short vacation are in for a great time. Be clear of the fine print, before you take steps to acquire a new house or shop, as you may be taken for a ride. Efforts will be required to keep your image intact on the social front, as someone is out to expose the real you.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy it to the hilt today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Finding yourself fit may make you a bit careless about health, but you will need to guard against this tendency. Those seeking a loan may draw a blank by not meeting the eligibility criteria. Setting personal example may not be enough for subordinates to follow through at work. A meet up with your near and dear ones is likely to cheer you up overall. A long drive with friends will prove quite enjoyable. A favorable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. You will enjoy your heart out in an outing with friends.

Love Focus: Be careful in what you promise on the romantic front, as you may have a trying time keeping it!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A qualified physical trainer will prove a boon for those wanting to come back in shape. It will be wise to restrain yourself from spending on things that catch your fancy. Good performance on the professional front will help you bag a lucrative assignment. Your upbeat mood is likely to prove infectious for other members on the domestic front. A long journey will help you unwind. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. An honor or recognition on the social front awaits some.

Love Focus: A new romantic relationship is in the offing and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those suffering from aches and pains will find distinct improvement in their condition. Financial worries may be put to rest, as your earnings are set to increase manifold. Those in the rat race will manage to pip rivals at the post to get a promotion. People are likely to praise your efforts on the home front. Problems are foreseen during a journey. A property is likely to come into your name. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available!

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to succeed, so get ready to make a sizzling love life a part of your life!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Don’t take liberties where health is concerned. Your financial position is set to improve. Luck is on the side of those who are planning something new on the professional front. Building bridges on the family front with those you dislike is likely to give you a sense of deep satisfaction. Those driving should avoid heavy traffic. It is best to steer clear of any dispute on the property front. Today, you will find yourself full of energy and raring to go!

Love Focus: Don’t let an ego problem play a spoilsport on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to overstretch yourself on the health front and need to take it easy. You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. It will be important to keep a watchful eye on business partner or rival, just to be on the safe side. You will feel much loved and wanted in a family gathering. If you are travelling by public transport, take care of your belongings as stars are not favorable. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. You may remain surrounded by relations and friends.

Love Focus: Your love life appears promising, so make some exciting plans with partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone is likely to guide you on the health front and nurse you back into shape. You will be able to stabilize the financial front by being more judicious in your spending. You will need to take things seriously at work, as chances of error cannot be ruled out. Some homemakers are likely to be lauded for their aesthetic sense. A long drive will rejuvenate. A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. Socially, you are likely to regain your popularity by remaining in touch with everyone and steering clear of gossip.

Love Focus: Time spent with partner will help you relax.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A home remedy for an ailment is likely to work wonders. Despite irresponsible spending, you will have enough to splurge. Job seekers may find the day fruitful. You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game being played on the home front. A journey promises an enjoyable time. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin. You may feel envious of someone gaining popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Some of you can long for company of loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will manage to keep yourself shipshape on the health front. Remain tight fisted in money matters. Those out to make big bucks may meet with partial success. Taking the family out for a picnic or movie seems possible today. Those planning a vacation must ensure everything to make the going smooth. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets. You are passing through an excellent phase.

Love Focus: Your love life appears promising, so make some exciting plans with partner.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

