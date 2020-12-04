Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 4, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 04:13 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Render help only if you are asked for it. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. Your inputs on the academic front will be appreciated. You can organise something for your pet group on the social front. Your request for a raise is likely to get a sympathetic ear. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Remain extra careful of strangers. Stop digging into things if someone doesn’t want to share them with you.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your partner will be reluctant to do your bidding today.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property. Don’t let go of a chance to consolidate your position on the professional or business front. An initiative taken on the academic front will help you proceed towards the goal most smoothly. You are likely to receive a special invitation to a function. A short break from daily routine will help you unwind. Today, you get to do what you are passionate about. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realise your dreams.

Love Focus: You can ask anything to your lover today as their happy mood makes them agree to everything!

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially, you will have to remain in saving mode for some more time. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Participating in a social function or an event is possible and will prove most exciting. This is a good day to review your performance and chart out your future course on the professional front. If it is your own work, you may plan a foray into other fields, just to beat the competition. It will be important to keep pace with others on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is a good time to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Taking up a regular fitness regimen may become your key to good health. Some promising career options may come to those looking for suitable employment. There will be no escaping an essential expenditure, but judicious spending will save money. Keeping promises on the social front may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow. You may deliberately organize something just to meet someone you love! You can be choosy with regard to a professional assignment and will take your call.

Love Focus: Satisfaction in love life is much indicated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, you are not likely to face much problem as previous investments keep your bank balance healthy. Making new friends is on the anvil. Your networking skills will be quite apparent on the social front. An overseas journey for something important cannot be ruled out. Those new on the job can expect to get all the help they need to establish themselves. It is time you diverted all your energies to academics.

Love Focus: A surprise proposal from someone you like is likely to make you smile.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): The day may find some heaving a sigh of relief on the academic front. Retailers and manufacturers are likely to find the day positive. A long pending loan can now be finally paid off. Your help to someone in his or her upcoming event will be highly appreciated on the social front. There is a good chance of meeting someone, who proves to be a godsend.

Love Focus: This is not the right time to share the feelings with one who has captivated your mind and heart.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. Complacency on the academic front may affect your performance adversely. Don’t argue with anyone at work, as it can rebound on you. Meeting people and adding to your friends list is possible on the social front. This is the right time to put your ideas into action. Possibility of getting a property at a good price cannot be ruled out. You may find yourself struggling on the academic front, but will come out unscathed.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers will be the right approach on the romantic front, if you want the day to end befittingly.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A new health regimen is likely to attract miraculous results. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is foretold. Starting a construction work may be on the minds of some. You will do your bit on the academic front to better your grades. Helping someone out on the social front is likely to grow your popularity. Someone at work may expect you to reciprocate the good deed done to you, so go right ahead and help out. Health remains satisfactory. Not falling into the trap of property agents will help save a pretty packet.

Love Focus: You may yearn to meet the one who makes you feel special but you will have to still wait for a while.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your helpful attitude and soft approach will help raise your image in your circle. Lover may demand some more time from you. Those planning a picnic or an excursion trip are likely to have a fun time. Homemakers may want to redo their house. Enjoying time with friends is indicated for some. You will find the obstacles disappearing in your quest for betterment on the professional front. Some new friends are likely to brighten the social front for you.

Love Focus: Lover may not be in a mood to take things casually.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good returns are in the pipeline for those on the verge of disposing of their property. Chances of getting unfairly treated by a senior at work cannot be ruled out. Money may become an issue at home and lead to a showdown with spouse. Keep your valuables safe. Much fun is foreseen on the social front, as you get a chance to meet your near and dear ones. Travelling bug is likely to bite some and take them out of town for a few fun-filled days.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits you on the romantic front, so get set to enjoy your heart out.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Excellent opportunities are set to come your way on the professional front. You will be able to break free from a manipulator trying to turn you against someone by his or her glib talk. You will be able to impress those around with your gift of the gab. Some form of appreciation can be expected by you on the social front. A chance to travel with an old friend may come your way. Earnings remain excellent, especially for businesspersons.

Love Focus: Your love life shows all signs of getting revived through mutual efforts, so enjoy a good time!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This may ultimately lead to people who matter eating right out of your hands! You are earning well and there is no problem foreseen on the financial front in the near future. Spending quality time with friends and relations is indicated today. Socially, you are likely to remain in a helpful mood and get appreciated for the same. On the professional front you can get many lucrative opportunities for you. Slowly and steadily you are inching towards establishing yourself in your particular field.

Love Focus: An invitation to some unique event by someone special is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter