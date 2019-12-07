Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 09:48 IST

Before stepping out of the house it is important for us to acquaint ourselves of the possible things that can happen to us. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for us. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine how our day is going to turn out. All signs have their characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about a person. Read on.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your family will be your pillar of strength in a situation. An exciting vacation may appear on the horizon, so time to pack your bags! A property deal is likely to turn out favorable. Those frequenting health clubs will be able to hone their bodies to perfection. Charity work may give some immense inner satisfaction. At work, you may try to get your way, but someone may not allow you to do so.

Love Focus: Don’t be impulsive in matters of the heart.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Peace and serenity pervades the home front. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Health of someone close feeling under the weather improves. Someone needing a helping hand on the social front may bank on you for assistance. This is an auspicious day for property matters. More patience may be required on the fitness front, since you cannot get results overnight. Your desire for making more money will be fulfilled. Today, you are likely to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your nature and demeanor will draw someone to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Someone in the family is likely to go abroad for higher studies. Don’t undertake a long journey, as problems on the health front are foreseen. A property owned by you is likely to give you good returns. A pet hobby is likely to keep some occupied today. Beginning an exercise routine is likely to prove a boon in getting you back in shape. Your efforts to boost your finances will succeed. This is a good time to complete all pending tasks on the professional front.

Love Focus: Romance will be most happening today.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your desire for a vacation is likely to be fulfilled soon. Property matters should not be touched today. Your stature is set to rise in the social circle.

Your active lifestyle will steer you clear from any kind of bodily ailments. Financial front seems encouraging, but you may continue to worry. Close monitoring of a project will help avoid mistakes and keep it as per the time schedule. Marriage of someone eligible in the family may become a source of anxiety.

Love Focus: This is a good day to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Domestic life will be most blissful as you come close to your loved ones. Avoid fatigue in a long drive. Keeping a close watch on a property issue will be in your interest. Some of you can expect gifts or cash. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to keep it under check. Be wary of putting all eggs in one basket on the investment front, as this risk is not worth taking. An important assignment or project will be completed to the satisfaction of higher ups.

Love Focus: Spouse may not agree with your decisions and upset you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your work at office is likely to be finished in a jiffy, giving you time to enjoy your personal time. Something done on the home front without your consent may get your goat. Remain extra careful on the road. You may wallow in false pride over a piece of property. Good luck promises to brighten your day. A minor ailment can become a thing of the past for some. Financial front looks okay, but don’t let up on savings.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some recognition or award awaits you on the professional front The one you are not in talking terms with on the family front may try to break the ice, so don’t be rigid. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is possible. You may invest in property. Someone may call you over for a meal just to appease you. A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation by curbing wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Love blossoms for those feeling lonely.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may decide to take up an exercise routine for good health. Money put in investments will help save tax. Watch your step in office today, as someone may be out to deliberately target you. Domestic front is likely to be infused with an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. Chance to travel overseas is possible. Property is likely to be acquired by some. Don’t take any chances in heavy traffic as stars are not favourable.

Love Focus: Love blossoms as Cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Stay away from the gossip mill on the family front as it can colour your mind. An official trip promises lucrative returns. It is best to take some more time in taking a decision on the property front. Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction. Curb bad food habits, if you want to retain good health. This is an excellent time to invest in gold or some other secure options. You may try out a new idea at work, but succeeding in it may take some time.

Love Focus: You may need to keep romance on the back-burner, as the day appears hectic.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A windfall can be expected, as chance to earn well comes to you. Nip an ugly incident in the bud, before it causes ill will with a colleague. Your opinions and suggestions will matter in a family situation. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Don’t drive more than is necessary by refusing chores that can be done on foot. Making good time in a journey is possible. A change of diet will help in reducing stress.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit reluctant to express your feelings to lover.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will do well to take a stand, rather than giving in to the demands of a family member. Don’t take any risks on the road, especially while driving. Problems in acquiring property are foreseen. Some of you will get to enjoy a celebrity do. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. Consider well before giving decisions that have financial implications. An excellent opportunity comes to you on the professional front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can toll for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20):Keep the option to travel open ended, as changes are visualized. Property matters can be taken up today as stars seem favorable. Setting up a new house is possible. Those feeling under the weather for the past few days will show signs of improvement. You will succeed in saving enough to fulfill your desire of buying a major item. Today, you are likely to keep yourself busy with mundane tasks at work. A nosey-parker in the family may pry into your personal affairs and put you off.

Love Focus: Gear up for a passionate evening, as stars on the romantic front appear bright!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter