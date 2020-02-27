Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 27, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

ARIES (March 21-April 20) Those seeking peace and quiet on the family front will get a chance to relax and rejuvenate. Those fond of travel are likely to have their wish fulfilled today. A property matter is likely to get resolved satisfactorily. A pet hobby is likely to keep some occupied today. Moneywise, you may feel a bit stretched, but will have enough to tide over any eventuality. Take stock of the changed scenario on the professional front, before taking any step. Teaming up with a friend for daily workout will take you a step nearer to perfect fitness.

Love Focus: A gift is all it will take to make your partner’s day, so don’t feel reluctant to spring this pleasant surprise!

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

TAURUS (April 21-May 20) A piece of good news involving a family youngster is likely to delight you. Some of you can plan a short break just to enjoy the season. Taking loan for buying property is indicated for some. Chance of meeting people you have not met in years is possible. New avenues of earning open and brighten up the financial front. A chance to prove your mettle on the professional front will be nicely availed by you. Some of you may fail to continue your daily routine of exercises.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are bound to get positive response, so keep at it!

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. Not all friends will volunteer to accompany you on a journey. A property is likely to come into your name. You are likely to enjoy an excellent time today on the social front. A daunting task will be accomplished with ease, as you set your mind to it. Financial problems being faced are likely to disappear, as you come into big money. Robust health will find you energetic and ready to take on the world!

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may find love in any situation, but it is best to remain a realist!

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

CANCER (June 22-July 22) A break from work may be converted into a short, but exciting, vacation by some. Talks about property are likely to vindicate your stand on a particular issue. Your contribution to a social event will be acknowledged and add to your prestige. Those working for a social cause can get hard pressed for funds. A profitable day is foreseen, when professionals are likely to make a lot of money. Some of you may resolve to undertake stringent measures to remain slim and trim.

Love Focus: Love beckons and is likely to give immense joy and fulfilment.

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

LEO (July 23-August 23) Excellent feedback by others may motivate you to go to a famous holiday destination for a short vacation. If you have to buy property, this is an auspicious day to make a beginning. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to benefit you immensely. A financial crunch will need to be tackled head on. Someone keeping a close tab on you on the professional front may not be able to make much headway. Diet control will be the key to your good health. You may participate in something being organised on the family front.

Love Focus: You may need to deal with a competitor on the romantic front.

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

VIRGO (August 24-September 23) You will be able to amicably resolve a property matter with other contenders in the fray. You will make good speed by hiring a vehicle, rather than by driving your own vehicle.

It is important not to put all the eggs in one basket on the financial front. Things go according to plans on the professional front and get you what you seek. Health-wise, you will steadily progress towards fitness. You will do your level best to make things pleasant at home. A tiring journey is likely to take the fun out of it.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts!

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra (September 24- October 23) Someone will come and lighten the domestic atmosphere. You can enjoy the company of strangers in a journey by bus or train. A property may begin to give good returns. The day may find you socialize with your near and dear ones. Financially, you will manage to increase your earning by investing wisely. A balanced approach in sorting out workplace problems will be of advantage. Fitness enthusiasts will put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique.

Love Focus: Longing for lover will be fully rewarded, as you manage to spend quality time together.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22) Someone in the family can involve you into something exciting. Driving down to a friend’s place out of town will be fun. A positive development is foreseen on property front. An active social life is likely to keep you busy. A little effort on your part will go a long way in securing your interests on the academic or professional front. Financially, you may find yourself much more secure now, than before. Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health.

Love Focus: Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You may welcome someone’s presence in your home and find excuses to make him or her stay. Driving to a distant place won’t pose any problems or delays. You can plan to spend money for refurbishing a property owned by you. You may find someone supporting you without even being asked on the social front. Wise investments will help keep you financially secure. Your dreams on the career front will finally be realised, so expect changes to happen. An upbeat mood will keep minor ailments at bay

Love Focus: Rekindle your love life to bring some excitement in your love life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra, Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21) Happiness prevails on the family front as you enjoy the company of someone close. Travelling by road should be kept as a last resort as it will not be as comfortable as other modes of conveyance. You will be able to assert your ownership on a disputed property.

Getting tempted to indulge in some impulse buying needs to be guarded against. Those in the services sector may find the day a bit challenging. Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person is on the cards today on the romantic front.

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19) Some of you are likely to enjoy a long drive today, maybe to meet someone related to you. Those legally involved in a property dispute may find things turning favourable for them. A helping hand will be motivated enough to give you total support. Financially, you remain on a strong wicket and discover some more avenues of earning. This is a good day to let your hair down and take it easy at work. Appropriate diet will find you in excellent health. You will manage to keep spouse in good humour, especially if you have forgotten to do his or her bidding!

Love Focus: Gauge the mood of partner before countering his or her suggestions to play it safe!

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

PISCES (February 20-March 20) You are simply going to love a trip with someone you get along with well. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date You can become a contender for campus recruitment on the academic front. Good days lie ahead as far as your financial situation is concerned. Your ideas and suggestions at work will hit the bulls eye and add to your reputation. You can safely say goodbye to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. You are likely to find time to give a helping hand to spouse.

Love Focus: Someone you love may not seem too responsive today, so don’t be too persuasive.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

