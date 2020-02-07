Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment. Some of you may plan to buy property. Over ambitious prospects need to be curbed at this juncture. A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover if you don’t want to take chances with their mood.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. Your go-getting attitude may come to the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. You may not be able to interpret spouse’s mood correctly and may be caught on the wrong foot. If going on a trek, ensure that you carry all the essential items to avoid hardship.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will need some more time to convince the family members for an idea. Chances of going out on a vacation with family cannot be ruled out for some. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some. Your financial health is likely to encourage you to go on a shopping spree and splurge. Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Your suggestions will be well received on the work front, but you may get saddled with implementing them yourself.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Someone may make the journey short by entertaining you en route. Those looking for accommodation may not be entirely satisfied with the available choices. Treating someone to a meal or a movie for a favour may not be enough to clinch a deal, so think of other ways! Eating right is your mantra for perfect health. You will be in a position to repay a loan in full without touching your savings. You will be able to rectify a mistake at work, before it gets discovered. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. You may find someone’s coming to stay with you a burden. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. An office colleague may warm up to your romantic overtures.

Love Focus: You may have to wait for some more time to fetch a response from someone you like.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to share some extra burden in an outing with friends. Time to get serious about a property related issue. Youngsters trying out a vehicle need to be careful. Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. A profitable day is foreseen for jewellers. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful, as you achieve what you set out for. Parents or a family elder may try to curtail your night outs.

Love Focus: Romantic interest awakening within you for someone you like may not be reciprocated and dash your hopes for a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (August 24-September 23): Family appears supportive today and are likely to extend a helping hand. Planning an outing together with family is on the cards and will be exciting. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Conscious effort on your part will go a long way in improving your financial condition. Some outside pressure may be experienced by those in the media. However, everything will turn out fine.

Love Focus: Those in love may consider an out of town trip.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. Your request for accompanying someone on a trip is likely to be granted, so have a great time! Don’t touch anything today that has to do with property. A piece of news regarding a near and dear one may require some concern. A lifestyle disease will need to be kept in check. Weigh a financial situation carefully before making a decision. A strenuous job is best avoided by those not feeling up to it.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may grope in the dark for some more time.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6. 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Preparations for a journey may keep you busy. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises. Resolve a dispute before it escalates. You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine. Financial support will be required by those aiming for higher studies. Good business acumen may come to the rescue of entrepreneurs to successfully negotiate a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: It is best not to indulge in office romance as it can affect your work adversely.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Attending an out of town marriage or a function is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. You may need to keep a close tab on expenditure to save for the essentials. You will feel motivated enough to undertake greater workload on the professional front.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Remain tactful and diplomatic at work, as it is easy to get on the wrong side of someone important. Travelling bug is likely to bite some, but leave may become a problem. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Choose your words carefully before uttering them, especially in front of someone who is exceptionally touchy.

Love Focus: Someone close may help you out of an unfavourable situation.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A promotion or an increment is on the cards for some. Spouse may take offence to your suggestions of self-improvement. You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Those eating outside out of necessity should not compromise on quality. Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. Overindulgence in food and drinks needs to be avoided, if you want to enjoy the festival time.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

