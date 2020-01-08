Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 8, what’s in store for Capricorn, Virgo, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Enjoy the outdoors or join that gym you’ve been eyeing so that your overall fitness regimen can be established for your long-term benefit. You will be able to meet most of your expenses. Stars advise you to lower your expectations from your seniors today on the work front. Additionally, you would discuss some important topics with your family members. A long trip is expected. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Your reputation in society will increase.

Love Focus: Expect some new developments regarding your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Investment made on the health front may partially yield fruits. Speculative investments and share markets will be profitable. Your partner will expect emotional as well as financial support. In matters of wealth and property, you are advised to take precautions. Work front appears to be favourable as things proceed as planned. An international visa that you were expecting is likely to arrive.

Love Focus: Avoid experimenting anything new on the love front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Self-discipline and focus will be the key factors in maintaining top physical condition. Previous investments will help you tide over the financial downturn. You will need to chart the future course of action on the career front. Family remains supportive and provides you with a joyful environment. Those driving need to exercise caution as stars are not favourable. Resolving a contentious property issue amicably will be in your interest. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: Expect much action to your liking on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navvy Blue

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to enjoy a family get together. Health of the self or some near one may be a cause of concern. You may be asked to produce some additional documents You may not get expected financial help. Not much progress is envisaged on the work front, but you are certain to change things soon. Change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable. Being fair to the heirs on the property front may become an overriding issue with some owners.

Love Focus: A relationship not working out is best forgotten and left by the wayside.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lavender

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to boost your income through your hard work which you were doing since very long. This is a good time to go for alternative health practices. Children may feel stressed and irritated because of extensive syllabus and timely completion of course. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! A property matter will be amicably resolved. A long pending visit to relatives may materialise now.

Love Focus: Married couples will spend a beautiful time with each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour : White

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak. A profit making scheme may need further probing before you put in your money. Think twice before giving your opinion at work. Good mood of spouse is likely to make the home environment joyful. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Current residence is likely to be renovated. Success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams, but not without putting in efforts.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Wealth generation is on the cards. Exercise daily, take adequate sleep and avoid long working hours. Money will come with your hard work only. Children would require time and attention; stay available. Start early if you want to reach your destination well in time. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: Your love life will be positive and lover is likely to adhere to whatever you say.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Olive

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. Reviewing your financial situation before going in for anything big assumes importance at this juncture. Meeting the expectations of seniors regarding an assignment or project may not prove difficult for you. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. A new property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Lover has great expectations from you. So, don’t let him or her down.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Employees would be highly excited and energetic to complete their tasks on time. Being conservative on the money front will be beneficial for you. To maintain your energy level and stay healthy, avoid junk food and relax in the evening. You may have a petty argument with your sibling. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. A good day is foreseen for students appearing in a competitive exam.

Love Focus: If married, you will experience bliss at home as your spouse will be in a happy and supportive mood.

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Colour: Red

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial planning is about giving importance to each and every earning and expense. Regular exercise along with strict watch on your eating habits is going to go a long way in overcoming the health issues. It will be a good time to restart some pending work in your business. Eligible are likely to travel out of town to meet prospective mates. Property developers may face some action from customers, who have paid their dues, regarding the quality of construction work. Performance on the academic front will be good.

Love Focus: A cosy dinner date will be a wonderful idea to have an in-depth conversation and understanding with each other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. You may find yourself out of the inner circle on the professional front. You are likely to participate in a family function. There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Your academic excellence may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: Those newly married are required to spend more time with each other to develop a better understanding.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your desire for doing something not done before will keep you motivated on the professional front. Financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. Health of a parent or family elder can cause concern. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Someone may make the journey short by entertaining you enroute. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Try having a better work life balance your strike the right equation between yourself and partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

