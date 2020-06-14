Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 14, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:22 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

General happiness pervades on the family front and you may find yourself relaxing and unwinding at home today. Plans to convert a bungalow into builder floors can get underway. This is a day when you will find luck favouring you on the financial front. Avoid wasting time on things that do not require much attention at the workplace. Those feeling under the weather for sometime may show distinct improvement on the health front.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may flood your mind and even cause distraction.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: Y

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

An excellent family time is in store for you as you take time out from work. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by listening to some hymns.

You may not be too benevolent to someone asking for a loan as you remain cautious on the financial front. Your innovative ideas at work are likely to impress higher ups. You are likely to become extra careful about your diet and benefit on the health front.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may not materialise, but you will be able to spend time together.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Family ties get strengthened as you vow to stay in touch despite being separated by distance. Excellent returns from property will motivate you to think bigger thoughts. Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front. Financial front is likely to improve, as money flows in. Piled up work may have to be taken up urgently, before it becomes insurmountable. A monotonous routine on the health front will make you crave for a change.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to warm up to your romantic inclination.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Meeting someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears. Suitable accommodation is likely to be rented by those looking for one. You are likely to make it into the good books of those who matter on the academic front. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring in big profits. Those trying for a prestigious appointment in the organisation are likely to get shortlisted. Concern for your present physical condition may compel you for a health check-up.

Love Focus: Some one from the opposite camp is likely to strike a conversation with you and lay a foundation for a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Good health is assured, as you turn health conscious. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. Don’t confine yourself only to academics, but pursue your other talents too, for a well-rounded personality.

Previous investments are likely to give handsome returns. Things move smoothly on the professional front through your efficient handling and total involvement.

Love Focus: Someone you had absolutely forgotten may enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Tying up loose ends on the home front can take up your time. You may wallow in false pride over a piece of property. Prioritising work on the academic front will help you in remaining much more organised. Keeping a close watch on the market may translate into big bucks for some speculators. Your contribution on the professional front is set to give your reputation a boost. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts and come back in shape.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to appreciate your love n concern for him/her.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Spending some time with the family would be great. You are likely to deal in property and profit from it. Buying a vehicle or property is on the cards for some, as your monetary situation improves. There is a good chance of bumping into someone you know from before. Those ailing for some time will find distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Things are likely to hot up on the marriage front for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Doing something together with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. You are likely to find tenants for a property that has been vacant since long. Doing exceptionally well on the academic front will add to your prestige.

Your pursuit for financial well-being is likely to be richly rewarded. Good tidings of your well-wishers will keep you going on the professional front. Self-control will enable you to keep fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Romantic ties are likely to strengthen as you start devoting more time to each other.

Lucky Colour: Cherry

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Initiative taken on the health front is likely to prove a big boon for maintaining good health. Some of you may crave for an outing with friends. A good deal on the property front is in the offing for some. Becoming a rising star on the academic front will no more remain a pipedream! Investments opportunities will give expected returns and make you financially strong. You may need to take the lead in carrying out the task if you want to see it to completion.

Love Focus: Lover may expect to spend time with you at some place exotic.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A scholarship or some monetary incentive may come your way through academic excellence. Spotlight is likely to be on you in a social event, so savour the attention being bestowed! Your bank balance is likely to become healthier with passing time. You may need to put your best foot forward on the professional front to beat the competition. You may have a difference of opinion with the parents; don’t let the situation go ugly.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship will manage to keep the bonds strong.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

A chance of getting picked up by a reputed company in campus recruitment becomes a reality for some. Getting involved in someone else’s business will not be in your best interest. Financial gains are foreseen in whatever you undertake today. Your decisions on the work front will be bang on target. A health expert is likely to guide you in achieving total fitness. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning.

Love Focus: Today, it will be romance to the exclusion of everything else.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

You will succeed in appeasing a parent or family elder who is unhappy with you. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Excellent academic performance will help you catch up with the lead pack.

Financially, you may find yourself in a much stronger position than before. A good deed done to someone at work may be promptly reciprocated with interest! You will be hell bent on ensuring good health, so expect to lead a fit and energetic life.

Love Focus: Expect to have fun today on the romantic front, as you pull all stops!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter