Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 24, what’s in store for Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, Leo and other zodiac signs

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 07:48 IST

The 12 signs of the zodiac have distinct traits and characteristics that define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Don’t sign the dotted line before doing full survey of the real estate market.

You will be able to catch up with others on the academic front. Previous investments promise to give handsome returns. Covering up lapses at work may show you in a bad light, so don’t indulge in such an act. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. Spouse, parent or a family member is likely to lend you full support in your current endeavours.

Love Focus: Be careful in what you promise on the romantic front, as you may have a trying time keeping it!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Professional front may become too competitive for you to hold your own, someone’s guidance would be beneficial. Mental stress will become a thing of the past for some. Happiness on the family front is assured, as you make it a point to remain available. You are likely to perform well on the academic front. Some more search may be required by those looking for a suitable accommodation. A rented property will keep your monetary condition in fine fettle.

Love Focus: You will need to spend some more time with lover to make the relationship stronger.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family youngster may look up to you for guidance, so don’t disappoint. You will remain stable on the financial front. A big break will make your fortune soar on the professional front. Those feeling hesitant to express love are likely to get the opportunity soon! Avoid being too experimental you’re your health.

Love Focus: Those feeling hesitant to express love are likely to get the opportunity soon!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A house rented out is likely to give good returns. It is a perfect time to turn your ideas into action. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health.

Your excellent guidance is likely to make someone excel on the family front. You continue to shine on the academic front. A hectic social event may leave you tired and fatigued. Buying new property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Chance to flirt to your heart’s content arrives, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to derive much satisfaction from current developments on the professional front. Those suffering from allergy will need to be extra careful of what they eat today. A balanced approach may need to be taken to resolve a family issue. You will be able to think out a viable solution to a complex problem on the academic front. You will be able to take the right decision regarding an investment.

Love Focus: You may feel much closer to lover now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Efforts will be required to create good earning opportunities. You may have to chase people to meet a deadline or get something completed. You can do something exciting involving the whole family. A lifestyle change may be needed to keep good health. Efforts put on the academic front will bring most promising results. You may be reluctant to go for a social gathering as you may be having your own plans.

Love Focus: Some of you can long for company of loved ones.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): If you get the chance to improve upon something, do so. Some minor ailment on the health front can only be avoided if you take good care of yourself. An addition to the family cannot be ruled out for some. Someone may volunteer to help you on the academic front. You are likely to add to your fame and prestige on the social front. Those freelancing are likely to earn well today.

Love Focus: A secret affair seems most thrilling at this point of time.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A job switch promises to bring a bigger salary package for some. Health may have its ups and downs, but you will be able to overcome it. You are likely to stay self motivated today. Hard work and efforts in the right direction are likely to pay rich dividends on the academic front. You can make plans with friends for some event on a future date. There seems no problem on the monetary front.

Love Focus: Enjoying exclusive time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your financial situation improves by leaps and bounds. Some promising opportunities may arise on the professional front. Some pressing jobs on the domestic front may have to be taken up on priority. Don’t be negligent regarding your health. Students are likely to give a good account of yourself on the education front. You may be hard put to find time to discharge a social commitment pending for long.

Love Focus: Use tact in touching upon a sensitive issue with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your persistence on the academic front is likely to pay in getting what you desire. Repaying a loan will not pose any problems. Something accomplished on the work front is likely to give you a sense of immense satisfaction.

This is a good time to join the group of fitness conscious people. Some problems on the home front will require your immediate attention.

Love Focus: Your gestures will communicate more than words in scoring on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Feeling that someone is working against your interests may not be true.

You will be able to save a substantial amount for the rainy day. Getting a free hand in a project that you are quite passionate about is possible.

Keeping good health may seem an onerous task, but you will be able to motivate yourself. A family member may need your help, so don’t disappoint. Getting into a competitive situation on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Your prayers on the romantic front will soon be answered, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Talking to someone close is likely to give you a sense of immense fullfilment.

Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. If a soft approach doesn’t work, there is no harm in trying harsh methods. You will be able to keep fit by sticking to workout routine. Spending time with a distant relative will prove most fulfilling. An excellent chance may appear on the academic front for bettering your performance.

Love Focus: Winning the heart of someone you love is possible, so keep your efforts on!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

