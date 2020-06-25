Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 25, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:11 IST

The 12 signs of the zodiac, namely, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces have distinct characteristics and talents that define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will need to be assertive in implementing whatever has been planned at work, as it may not take off on its own. Health issues will need to be addressed to maintain good health. A family youngster wanting something expensive may find you in a generous mood. Burning the midnight oil is important, if you want to do well on the academic front. If investment is on your mind, it will be better to wait for some more time.

Love Focus: You will feel much loved and cared for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Excellent performance will help you in beating the competition on the academic front. Judicious spending will help you tide over the lean period on the financial front. A trying time on the professional front cannot be ruled out.

Keep up with your exercise programme, if you want to retain your present level of fitness. You are likely to find yourself more energetic than usual today.

You will be able to enjoy your personal time at home by not getting involved in petty issues.

Love Focus: Chances of falling head over heels for someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): A financial expert may promise you the moon on the monetary front, but it is best to take your own call. Organising something important is on the cards and you will not falter in it. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. You may find the going a bit tough on the academic front, but you will manage to overcome all obstacles. You can get envious of someone’s success on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you is likely to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Someone close can be of immense help to you on the domestic front. Someone will be sporting enough to bail you out from an adverse situation on the academic front. Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well. Chance of getting good returns on invested money seems bright. Good dietary control will keep you away from common ailments on the health front.

Love Focus: Those newly married are likely to rekindle their love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Happiness is in store for those who shed hatred and partisanship harboured against certain individuals. Hard work on the academic front will help keep your performance consistent. You may decide to continue the exercise regimen that you have recently adopted. Money constraints may keep you from buying something you had wanted for long. You will be in total control at work and strive to better your performance.

Love Focus: Go with lover’s mood on the romantic front to remain on a safe wicket!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness. Financially, things will stabilise and new opportunities for earning may come your way. You may get a lot of importance from someone who simply adores you. Taking due precautions will save you from season related ailments on the health front. Open the channels of communication with lover, if you don’t want the silent treatment!

Love Focus: Romance may remain at the top of your mind today and help to find your ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you rest and rejuvenate. Some more effort is needed to cover the gap on the academic front. You may feel enriched by someone’s presence on the academic front.

Financially, you may feel reluctant to invest in the existing schemes. At work, you are likely to remain in control and proceed in an orderly manner. Your reluctance to shake a leg or take up an exercise regimen may soon tell on your health.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to get enamoured with someone who works in close association with you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Boosting of finances is indicated and is likely to make you financially stronger. You will manage to complete everything that you have set out for. Health issues causing problems get resolved. You may find yourself unusually busy on the academic front today. You are likely to remain socially active by staying in touch with your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Something that is troubling your mind of late is likely to disappear. Those in medical and engineering fields will find recognition in whatever they are currently pursuing.

Those who have saved to splurge on this day, will find it worth it. A profit making scheme is likely to be put into effect and give excellent results.

Love Focus: Dropping hints regarding the promises made by lover will be in order!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may have to wait for some more time waiting for an outstanding payment, but it is assured. You may have to keep up with others on the academic front. Drive carefully. Impressing those who matter on the professional front is likely to catapult you into a position of power and authority. Hitting out instantly with someone you have recently met is possible. It will be important to choose the right course on the health front.

Love Focus: You may resent somebody dictating you on the home front, but it will be only for your own good.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way. A regular workout schedule will help keep you trim and energetic. Someone in the family may make you feel proud by his or her achievement. swExceptional performance on the academic front is foreseen and will help you join the lead pack. Someone can pit his or her wit with yours, but fall short.

Chances of getting back money loaned to someone appear fifty-fifty, but persistence will pay.

Love Focus: Your romantic ways are likely to impress the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with family today. This is the right time to approach someone influential on the academic front for you-know-what! A childhood friend may take you down the memory lane.

Financially, you may find yourself steadily on the upswing. You may be taken for a ride by others at work, if you don’t become assertive. Those learning to drive or swim need to exercise caution.

Love Focus: Fun and gaiety on the romantic front is likely.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

