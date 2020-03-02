Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those living away from family are likely to get leave to celebrate a function together. Don’t miss out on an official overseas trip. You will be on a sound footing as far as academics are concerned. Profits accrue in a new venture. Perfect medical reports will come as a big relief for those apprehensive about their health. You will need to carry out a job entrusted to you satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Mere anticipation of meeting your beloved is likely to keep you aglow on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An overseas trip may be undertaken by some to meet their loved ones. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front. Somebody may be eagerly waiting to spend time with you, so don’t disappoint. A job well done is likely to get you a pat on the back. An outstanding payment may be received soon. Taking up a healthy activity is possible. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to someone from the opposite gender promises to usher in romance.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): The day may find you busy preparing for a long journey to meet your near and dear ones. Well begun is half done will prove correct on the academic front. There is a need for you to make the first move, if you want success assured. You can be treated to something special on the home front. Landing a good and well paying job is likely for some. Keeping fit and energetic may be on your mind and it may even make you take up a healthy activity. Unexpected expenditure is foreseen, so keep your savings intact.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity of sharing your deepest feelings and emotions with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A long drive proves exhilarating. Your academic qualifications are likely to open many doors for you. Shifting to a new place is possible. This is the time to consolidate on your savings. Some of you may opt for meditation to calm your mind. You do commendably well in a project or exam and come out with flying colours. Some ups and downs in family life cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: You may crave nearness to the one you have a soft corner for on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your professional excellence will be noticed and bring better opportunities for you. You can be all set to proceed on a vacation just for a change. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. On the academic front, your performance can fall short of expectations, if you are not regular in your studies. Peace prevails on the domestic front and will help you relax and enjoy the day. Good bargaining may save money. Your steely resolve will help you remain in top physical condition.

Love Focus: Don’t become too optimistic of romance knocking at your door.

Lucky Colour : Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You fare well on the academic front and get set to achieve something bigger. There is a chance of meeting someone you wanted to meet for a long time. Keep your expenses within limits or you may overshoot the budget. Extra physical efforts will keep you fit. Professional front can find you confidently climbing the ladder of success. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. You will need to be careful if travelling by road.

Love Focus: Remember, romance is not for the feeble hearted!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You may make plans for an overnight stay someplace with friends. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours. It is time to get your act together and focus only on things that matter in the long run. Promotional prospects and perks may come your way. An investment is likely to boost your bank balance. You will succeed in getting back in shape. A sibling or child may need your support and guidance.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a fantastic time today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may decide upon visiting a place you had only heard about. You may feel a bit unsettled by being ticked off for a mistake on the academic front. Someone may try to sway you from your chosen path. Remain regular in following your exercise programme. Loan you had been wanting is likely to be released soon with least running around. Some of you may have to sharpen your communication skills to make your mark in your field of expertise. You need to sort out your differences with spouse by keeping open all lines of communication.

Love Focus: Those in love will do well to read the signs beforehand to avoid getting jilted.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Group studies may prove to be of immense help on the academic front. Your well wishers will not leave any stone unturned in building your image on the social front. Good investment choices are likely to come your way. Desire for an image makeover may find some joining health spas. Partner will approve of your idea without much convincing. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their culinary skills. You will not regret your decision to undertake a journey which you were reluctant to in the first place.

Love Focus: Things go as planned on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Charity begins at home, do so and you will feel happy from inside! Some of you may plan a getaway just to be away from the daily humdrum. Steps to master a subject may be taken up on the academic front. Good opportunities promise to come within your reach soon.

Maintaining good relations with old associates will prove a big boon. A home remedy is likely to cure a seasonal ailment. You may find yourself in good financial health, but reluctant to help out others.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks rosy.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Hard work and unwavering focus will stand by you on the academic front. Good company may make you shop till you drop! Profitable deals come your way and gets the cash register ringing. Change in routine would be required for good health. Some of you may have to put in a bit more for becoming eligible for a position. This is a good time to plan a short outing with family. Travelling in public transport may not prove to be a comfortable option.

Love Focus: Your personal charm will be enough to ring in romance!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your success on the academic front will give you added confidence and raise your self-esteem. Stars are likely to favour those in a legal tangle. Money may come in your kitty from an unexpected source. Adhering to your daily routine will keep you fit and energetic. You can be surprised by a senior at work and end up on the receiving end. Those planning a family can expect good news. A temporary separation with lover is possible due to his or her going out of town.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

