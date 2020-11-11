Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 11, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:35 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An outing with friends will help raise your spirits. Appreciation is in store for some homemakers. A professional victory is yours if you play your cards well today. Those in business will be able to maintain good earning. You are likely to enjoy good health. This is the right time to go for a new academic pursuit. Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Colour: Dark Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): This seems a good day for job seekers. New avenues for earning open up as you get more determined. Fitness through extra efforts is assured for the deskbound. Your image on the social front is likely to get a boost. Getting into a favourable situation on the academic front is possible. Good luck promises to brighten your day. A shopping trip with family members will prove quite enjoyable. Some positive changes can be expected on the home front.

Love Focus: If you are in love, chances of making an exciting plan together is possible.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is the time when you enjoy yourself with a new group of friends or colleagues. A change of job is likely to give you better salary and perks. Those in business will soon get a chance to make profits. You will need to put your best foot forward on the academic front. Excess in food and drinks can get you out of action. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. Those fond of travelling may get their chance soon.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover proves most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A business trip is indicated and will achieve much. Your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front will bear fruits. You may need to speed up things on the academic front to remain ahead. On the social front, the day finds you in your element. A previous investment matures and promises to brighten the bank balance. Some of you can get lucky and get selected by campus recruiters. A family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: Something special awaits you on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Professionals will be able to give their best in a new situation. Financially, this day may prove lucky for you, so go ask for the raise that is keeping you on tenterhooks! Don’t take any chances with your health today. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition. Your reputation on the social front is set to enhance. Excellent opportunities may knock at your door. Exciting times are foreseen for those planning a vacation. A function at home is likely and may keep you busy.

Love Focus: You will succeed in putting your stagnant love life back on the track.

Lucky Colour: Electric grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is a favourable day for completing pending jobs. Financially, no problems are foreseen. It is best to avoid outside food. Much fun is in store on the social front. Good preparation by students will help restore their confidence. Your performance at work will be commendable. Your own happiness is in your hands today. This is a good day for travelling long distance. Spouse may need her space, respect that.

Love Focus: Those in love with adventure sports are likely to chase the excitement very soon.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will find family life more than fulfilling. A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. Exercise care in matters of health. Going will be good on the academic front. You may wait for someone’s invitation for a trip. Your professionalism in handling problem areas will be appreciated. Tenant troubles are foreseen for some house owners.

Love Focus: Lover may become your pillar of strength.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A good job opportunity is yours if you are quick about it. Good planning will see you complete a task at work in record time. Monetary front grows strong for some. You enjoy excellent health. Success is foretold on the academic front. Your reputation is likely to boost your image on the social front. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. A vacation may prove immensely refreshing. This is an excellent day to spend time with family.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A long journey is on the cards and it promises to be comfortable. A party may be thrown in your honour at work. Your good performance is likely to be noticed by higher ups. Past investments start giving good returns. Health-wise a good day is foreseen. You will have to be more focussed on the academic front. You may get busy organising something on the social front. You may need to put your ideas into action, if you want to prove yourself.

Love Focus: Inviting someone over to your place is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A journey, if started early is likely to prove favourable. You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. A good day at work is foreseen as you make your mark in front of those who matter. Financial front remains stable. Health remains fine. You will manage to achieve what you had aimed for on the academic front. A celebration can find you in your element today. Praise and honour are likely to greet you in something that you have managed to achieve.

Love Focus: Partner will appear much more loving and caring than before.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Planning for a vacation with your near and dear ones promises to be as much fun, as going with them to the destination. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is possible. With good networking, a prized posting can be yours Those trying to get back their money will succeed. A healthy phase of life begins for some. Good performance on the academic front will help enhance your reputation at work. There is a good chance of bumping into someone you know from before. Some favourable developments on the social front are foreseen.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense joy, so make the right moves!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A visit to a religious institution is likely to give you immense mental solace. A family elder may look up to you for guidance. Your upbeat mood at work will help in winding up the work in a jiffy. Positive steps may be required to restore perfect health. You are likely to take up someone’s cause and earn appreciation from all quarters on the social front. Remaining on the good side of those who matter on the academic front will help you achieve much. Good tidings of your well wishers will keep you going on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to meet someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Colour: All shades of green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

