Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 18, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 07:36 IST

Horoscopes besides being a fun read also give us a foresight into the day that follows. It is always better to be aware what the celestial bodies have planned for us and then step out.

Go ahead and see whether the odds are in your favour today or not.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Selling or buying property is likely for some. Those recovering from minor surgery will need to keep a check on their diet. Students wanting admission in good institutes will find the day favourable. An enhanced pay packet awaits some and promises to strengthen the financial front. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. You may get into two minds regarding incurring a heavy expenditure on the home front. An excursion with friends can be planned and will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Meeting beloved seems difficult today, but you will manage it somehow!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Driving off for an outing will give you immense pleasure today. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. Someone who has offended you on the social front may extend a hand of friendship. Good eating habits will keep you safe from lifestyle diseases. You may need to review the family spending pattern to curb wasteful expenditure. You may need to adjust to a new incumbent in office without spoiling relationship. Attempts to resolve a family dispute or a misunderstanding will bear positive results.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may get a lukewarm response, but don’t let that dishearten you!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Be better prepared, if you are expecting someone important at home. Problems in a journey are likely to spoil the fun for some. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well. Condition of those who have undergone surgery will improve quickly. Getting hoodwinked in a financial transaction needs to be guarded against. This is the time to assert your authority at work to get things moving.

Love Focus: You can enjoy a little flirting on the side and can very well fall in love!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those planning a vacation must ensure everything to make the going smooth. Things look promising on the property front. But, a positive frame of mind will help you overcome it.

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Fortune smiles on you on the financial front and add to your wealth. Keep in touch with someone important, if you want to your work to get completed. Differing opinions amongst family members can create tension at home.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than eager to please you, so enjoy all the attention on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Acquiring property is indicated. You want to do something that your heart fondly desires, but don’t know quite how. Excellent health will be ensured through self-discipline. Chances of earning big bucks appear on the horizon, so get set to roll in money! Uncertainty and indecisions can hamper progress at work. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. Those associated with travel and transport need to be cautious.

Love Focus: Relaxing in the company of the beloved is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those travelling abroad will need to be careful of their belongings. It will be in your interest to take legal advice on a property issue before taking any action. Better guidance will make the students perform better. Regular medication will negate the affect of a lifestyle disease for those suffering from it. A golden opportunity to add to your wealth is about to present itself, so rejoice. At work, you will get an opportunity to put your point across to those who matter. You are likely to participate in a celebration on the family front.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those ill will make good progress. A good price is likely for those opting to sell their property. Students can expect a tough, but satisfying day. Financially, you will do well to cut corners to save. You can plan on diversifying in your professional field. A perfect day for family outing is indicated that promises lots of fun. Holidays can prompt some to plan a vacation.

Love Focus: Although romance may not be most happening at present, you still derive much pleasure by just being near to the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Exciting times are foreseen with the arrival of guests at home. Preparation for an overseas business trip is likely to start now. Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some. Those studying will need to burn the midnight oil and take all the help they can to perform well. Daily workouts are foretold for some, which will help in coming back in shape. Loan applied for is likely to get sanctioned soon, as you are able to complete the paperwork. Things begin to look excellent on the professional front.

Love Focus: Taking initiative on the romantic front is certain to make your love life more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may plan a vacation with someone close. Don’t seal any deal on property today. Making your own judgment on issues facing you, without using others as sounding board, will be in your interest. You are likely to take a short break for rest and rejuvenation. A shopping spree threatens to upset your budget, so buy only what is essential. This is the time when you may need someone’s hand on your head to get ahead on the professional front. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with diplomatically.

Love Focus: A thrilling time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius, Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. You are likely to have your way in a property issue. Weak students must tighten their belts before they get singled out by teachers as bad examples. You feel at the top of the world where health is concerned. Previous investments may start giving handsome returns. Changed strategy on the professional front will help some thwart competition and lead. A spat with spouse today will certainly end in kiss and make up!

Love Focus: Total satisfaction on the love front is assured.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A property issue is likely to get resolved amicably. Winning people over on the social front will not be too difficult, as you discharge your social commitments with all sincerity.

Your gut feeling about a financial issue can prove wrong and get you into hot waters. You will need to put pressure on someone to return your money. Looking at a workplace situation from someone else’s viewpoint will prove beneficial. Some family members will be able to bring in a welcome change in their dull and dreary daily routine. A long distance travel may need to be interrupted en route.

Love Focus: You are likely to lose patience with lover and put your relationship in danger.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Completing an urgent job entrusted to you will be much appreciated. A string of visitors at home can prove disturbing and interrupt your daily routine. Those driving should avoid heavy traffic. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. A permanent solution to a recurring problem is likely to be found. No problems are foreseen regarding health. Financially, you will need to be a bit more tight-fisted to conserve money

Love Focus: Cupid smiles on those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

