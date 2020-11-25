Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 25, what’s in store for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:13 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue will be settled in your favour. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully. You get to save much out of your earnings by judicious spending. Not the best time to raise a personal issue with the higher ups! Someone may ask your mantra to stay fit and energetic. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front.

Love Focus: Plans to spend time with each other are likely to materialize as you put in more efforts.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will soon find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages! There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. Good news awaits some on the property front. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Your financial situation is set to improve. A sense of achievement will prevail for those doing business from home. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain in shape.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front. Money loaned to someone will be returned. You may find it difficult to distinguish yourself on the professional front under the prevailing conditions. Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family.

Love Focus: Lover’s advice is likely to bring magical results.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Only a little motivation will be required for winning over friends for a fun trip. A property is likely to come into your name soon. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front. An excellent day is foreseen for those out to make some money. A helpful junior will take the burden off your shoulders. Adequate rest and increased physical activity will be your mantra to remain fit. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling is likely to bring you some good news. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Good showing is maintained on the academic front. Previous investments are likely to give good returns. Rich rewards await those with their nose to the grindstone at work. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. You would need to handle a domestic situation gracefully.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front. You will find your luck turning for the better, as you manage to cut the official red tape and get what you seek. Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture. Avoid being carried away on the professional front regarding an important decision. Some of you will take some actions to come back in shape. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Some of you can use a carpool to go to office. A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front. Friends who had become indifferent are likely to come closer again. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Landing a good and well paying job is likely for some. Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front. Something new started will be completed satisfactorily. A good investment will find your money grow. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery. Some relative or friend will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious.

Love Focus: You will succeed in improving the not so good mood of spouse.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short vacation is possible, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun! Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise as you remain at your helpful best. Your financial condition is set to improve. All workplace problems get solved by themselves. Health remains satisfactory as you become more fitness conscious. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front.

Love Focus: An opportunity to impress lover is just round the corner.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising. There is every possibility of securing a position or achieving the unexpected on the academic front. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. An initiative on the professional front is likely to make your career soar. Some ups and downs on the health front are foreseen. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch.

Love Focus: You may get a bit disillusioned in a present relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. Help sought by some will be forthcoming and will save much running around at work. Old ailments become a thing of the past for some. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will be contagious and make for a happy domestic and work environment. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers market. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated. Making money may not be too difficult and will lead you to prosperity. Those trying to disturb you at work will not succeed in their designs. A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

