Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 26, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:48 IST

The 12 different zodiac signs have a key role to play in defining a person’s personality and characteristics. With the help of horoscopes, we can find out what the day shall be like for us. Read on to find out what all is in your favour today according to your zodiac sign.

* Aries (March 21-April 20) There is a good chance of making plans for a vacation. A long drive on a freeway will help you relax your mind. You will find the going really smooth in completing something important. You may be tasked at work to meet someone important, so be well prepared. Innovative ideas will add to your value in the organisation you are working for. Good workout can work wonders for your health. You are likely to have your way in a family situation, but may end up disappointing others.

Love Focus: Marriage front is likely to get activated for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20) You may be compelled to revise your plans to accompany someone on a journey. You are likely to deliver more than expected on the professional front and make your mark. Solid preparation is likely to win the day for you on the academic front. Something committed to you on the professional front will be fulfilled. Chance to earn a quick buck may appear on the horizon for some. Your will power is likely to make you come back in shape. An exciting situation may develop on the home front and give immense pleasure.

Love Focus: Love life will simply rock as you come closer to partner.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Travelling to another city is on the cards. Some hindrance may delay work, so do your best to cope up. On the academic front, you will find yourself fully prepared and in full form! Professionals will find the day exceptionally rewarding. Financially, you will remain on sound wicket. Some healthy alternatives are likely to be taken up by you for better health. A contentious family matter will be settled amicably through your efforts

Love Focus: Young couples at loggerheads are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) A break from routine in the form of a vacation is possible for some. Those seeking a better job are in for a pleasant surprise. Getting admission to an institute of your choice cannot be ruled out. You may feel inferior to someone at work, because of his or her better showing. Luck favours you on the financial front as money comes to you. Those ailing for sometime are likely to make a fast recovery. This is a great day for looking up old friends and acquaintances

Love Focus: Chances of love blossoming are quite real for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23) A journey by air or rail to meet relations or friends is foreseen for some. Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. Over confidence on the academic front may be your undoing. On the professional front, you call the shots today. Financially, you will be able to secure your position and overcome all problems. You will enjoy good health by adopting an active lifestyle. Family life is cruises along smoothly and promises immense enjoyment.

Love Focus: Your roving eye can lock on someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour : Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23) Harmony and happiness is foreseen on the domestic front. Be careful on the road, whether driving or walking. You may steer yourself in a favourable position on the professional front. At work, you will be able to set your own pace and finish the job most efficiently. You are likely to find yourself financially secure. Adopting good health options will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: A freshly begun romantic relationship is likely to flourish.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23) Someone is likely to foot your travel expenses just to take you along on a journey. A responsible task may come on your shoulders on the professional front. Encouraging signs are likely to emerge, as you perform well on the academic front. Something good is going to happen on the professional front today. Financially, you are likely to improve your present situation. Sports may become the key to your good health. You may take exception to someone interfering in your personal life.

Love Focus: Lover’s soothing words will keep you happy, even in adversity.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Plans may be afoot to organise something at home. A journey may prove monotonous. You will need to make efforts to rope in people for an important task. Some of you can get into a celebratory mood on the academic front.

A new job will enable you to unravel your true talents. Previous investments are set to bring handsome returns. Getting back in shape may become an obsession with some.

Love Focus: Chances of getting disillusioned in love are likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial. Something that you have managed to accomplish on the academic front will come as a big relief.

You may not be able to do much about a recurring problem at work. Wealth is likely to come to those running a commercial enterprise. Home remedies will be the key to keep minor ailments away. Meeting someone who shares your ideas and interests is possible.

Love Focus: Those in love may take lover into confidence regarding their future together.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21) A party or a family gathering may find you in your element. Travel stars appear bright, so start packing your bags! You are likely to find your prospects soaring on the professional front. Academically, you are likely to put your best foot forward. Professionals are likely to earn well today. You will have enough in your bank after paying all dues. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Engaging yourself gainfully will remove the feeling of emptiness within.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Someone may try to get overfriendly with you, so remain guarded and seek his motive. You will leave no stone unturned in making your stay out of town comfortable. A good opportunity arising on the academic front is likely to be seized. Someone at work may try to take undue advantage of your kind nature. Expenses may need to be brought under control. Some of you are about to bid final goodbye to a recurring health problem.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour : Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20) You may set out on a vacation and enjoy yourself. Your keenness to give stiff competition is half the battle won, so go for it! A good opportunity to multiply your money may come to you. Something started on the fitness front is likely to give positive results. Your help to someone in the family will be much appreciated. You will be in total control at work and strive to better your performance.

Love Focus: Cupid will soon make you realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

