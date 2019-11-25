Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 25, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 06:07 IST

Astrology helps us in determining our daily horoscope. The positions of the sun, the moon and the planets help in formulating these predictions. Each sign has its own separate characteristics according to which we get to know about a person’s personality. Horoscopes can give us a hint about what the day ahead is going to be like for us. So, go ahead and read about what today’s horoscope has in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20) Travel is on the cards and a comfortable journey is foreseen. A property deal is in the offing. Your unwanted advice runs the risk of being rejected outright.

Those on regular medicines will do well not to skip any dose. Adding to your wealth is indicated, as handsome returns come from investments. Those looking for a job may not get good response from the desired companies. Family will give you all the time in the world to tie up the loose ends on the work front.

Love Focus: A surprise on the romantic front is all set to delight you.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20) Becoming a part of a college or office excursion is possible for some. Someone is likely to misguide you regarding purchase of property. Gathering of friends and relations is envisaged and will prove great fun. Those working hard to get the right figure and physique are likely to achieve it. Your initiative to limit wasteful expenditure will start bearing results soon. You will find the day exceptionally fruitful on the professional front. Arrival of an outsider may thaw strained relations on the family front.

Love Focus: Old couples are likely to enjoy a rejuvenated love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialize. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. This is a good day to meet people you have not met for long. You enjoy excellent health by remaining health conscious. It will be important to conserve money for emergency. Difficulties are foreseen for businesspersons trying to raise capital for a project. An excellent time with family and friends is indicated.

Love Focus: Lover expects to meet you more often, so take a cue to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Don’t ride with a risky driver. A property issue will be settled amicably. You may be reluctant to go for a social gathering as you may be having your own plans. Watch out for seasonal ailments, as you can end up contracting it. Financially, you will find things looking up. You can become stubborn in dealing with a workplace issue and earn the ire of higher ups.

Love Focus: Your love life will be most fulfilling, as you manage to draw the one you love closer.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23) A family issue threatens to become a bone of contention between you and spouse. An impromptu travel plan may find you driving off to meet your near and dear ones. House hunters will find something that will suit their needs. A home loan is likely to bring you a step closer to owning your dream home.

Keeping minor ailments at bay by taking up yoga or exercises will prove successful. You are likely to grow strong monetarily. Keeping your professional front in order will be an ample proof of your efficiency at work.

Love Focus: Love life promises much excitement.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23) You are likely to be accorded VIP treatment on an official trip, so enjoy every moment of it! Shifting to a better accommodation is on the cards for some. Spotlight may be on you in a social gathering, as your popularity is set to rise.

Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to follow fitness tips in letter and spirit. Your bank balance is likely to swell and make you financially secure. Remain proactive to thwart the evil designs of a workplace rival. If you are at home, expect an enjoyable outing with family; but if away, you will certainly find ways to enjoy yourself all alone

Love Focus: Some delay is foreseen for those looking for love, but they will find it.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23) Visiting places of tourist attraction or hanging out in your usual haunts is indicated. Postpone property matters for some other day. Correctly anticipating things on the social front will keep you a step ahead of someone who is not your well-wisher. Taking recourse to alternative medicine for an ailment will be a step in the right direction for those ailing. Financially, you stand to gain a lot today. You may be praised for solving a crisis on the professional front today. Some amount of coordination may be required on the home front to organize a family event.

Love Focus: Some cracks on the romantic front may soon become apparent, so take immediate steps to save the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A family elder may need to be tackled firmly, but don’t be too harsh. An outing is likely to prove rejuvenating. You may take a step closer to acquiring a new property. Networking will prove of immense value on the social front.

Aches and pains that some of you are suffering from are set to disappear soon. Losing money is foreseen today, so take all precautions. Your disinterest will be apparent on the academic or professional front, so it is time to tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Severing ties in a romantic relationship is possible.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Travel stars burn bright, so chalk out the itinerary to a never-seen-before place for total enjoyment. This is a good day to deal with property matters. You can come to grief, if you eye what is not rightfully yours. Yoga and meditation exercises are likely to prove beneficial for your health. Be judicious in your spending to consolidate your savings. Having an enjoyable time on an official trip is indicated as you are in a mood to mix business with pleasure! A family youngster will do your bidding and can give you a great time.

Love Focus: You are likely to take the initiative of rekindling your love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Those undertaking a long journey will do well to proceed adequately prepared to avoid problems. Some of you are likely to find a suitable place to stay. Extending a helping hand to someone is likely to win you many brownie points on the social front. Be careful with what you eat as your digestive system appears to be bit sensitive today. You will be in a giving mood on the financial front. Your professional sphere is likely to give you immense mental satisfaction. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavors.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to misinterpret the signals from the opposite camp and let slip an opportunity of a lifetime!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Long distance travel can prove fatiguing. You may get serious about getting a permanent roof over your head. This is a good day to meet people you have not met for long. Self-control will be the key to your good health. Money earned through speculation or betting will keep your coffers brimming. You will need to steer clear of minor glitches at work as they can tarnish your image. Your upbeat mood is likely to rub off on other family members and even make those feeling down, cheerful!

Love Focus: An excellent opportunity to enjoy togetherness is indicated on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20) Businesspersons will find the day profitable. Additional chores on the domestic front threaten to impinge upon your personal time and upset you. A few days break for a vacation is on the cards for some. Plans to convert a bungalow into builder floors can get underway. You may be reluctant to go for a social gathering as you may be having your own plans. Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to follow fitness tips in letter and spirit. You are likely to overspend, so keep a check.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to ignite passions and make the day most happening.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

