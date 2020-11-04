Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 4, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

*Aries (March 21-April 20): The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Those feeling under the weather will begin to show quick recovery. The day promises to prove professionally satisfying for doctors, engineers, architects and other professionals. There is a strong possibility of a guest arriving at your doorstep and brightening your day. Travelling light is advised. There is a possibility of gaining wealth or property by way of inheritance. Excellent showing is foretold on the academic front, as you remain steadfast in achieving your goals.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen with your loved ones today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Monetary help from an unexpected source can be expected by some. You succeed in having your way at work by being assertive. You are likely to take it upon yourself to keep fit and keep all ailments at bay. Spouse may have something to tell you, so give a sympathetic ear. Accompanying someone on an exciting outing is indicated. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. You will manage to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying as partner appears more loving and caring.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. Health remains good, despite your lethargy in shaking a leg! Excellent opportunity on the job front is about to come your way, so don’t let it slip by. Renovation and refurbishing the house may be on the agenda for some homemakers. Travel stars look bright, so pack your bags and get set for a scintillating time. Furnishing a new property may be on your mind. Thoroughness in work will prove a huge asset for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures get positive response, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Taking things in your hands rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Domestic front will offer peace and tranquility. A drive round the countryside is possible and may provide a welcome break from the routine. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. Clearing an exam or a competition will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved is on the cards, so think up something exciting.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You remain financially stable. On the work front, you will be efficient enough not to leave anything for the next day. Joining a gym or adopting an exercise regime will help you in diverting your mind from negative thoughts. You can expect total support of the family in a new venture. Setting out on a vacation may well become a reality for some. Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some. You will be able to stabilise your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice as love comes knocking at their door!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be much more careful in your spending, than before and strengthen the financial front. You will be allowed more freedom than you expected in negotiating a deal. Healthy options may be adopted by some. A vacation with family can be planned soon. Property and wealth may come to you by way of inheritance. Your grasping powers will not let you down on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life remains good.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You stand to gain a substantial amount in a venture that shows signs of succeeding. You can be choosy with regard to a professional assignment and will take your call. Health benefits of an initiative become apparent now. Presence of family on the side of those embarking on something new will be reassuring. Taking a short vacation will help in letting your hair down. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines. You are likely to give your best and enjoy the returns on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. Someone at office may help you out in completing a task. Your steely resolve will help you remain in shape. Stars appear favourable for travel, so plan an outing. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Some of you may be finalizing your choices on the academic front. You will be able to establish yourself on the academic front and make people notice.

Love Focus: An opportunity to express your love for the one you admire promises to materialise soon

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Success on the academic front is assured, but will require concerted efforts. Attending an out of town function is on the cards. Selling or buying property is on the cards. A comfortable journey is envisaged for those taking a train. You can find a grouchy family elder in a lighter mood today. Gains accrue for those playing the stocks. Your financial situation is set to improve substantially. An exercise regimen or an outdoor activity taken up now will prove most beneficial on the fitness front.

Love Focus: You may take steps to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Property through inheritance is possible for some. You can go ahead with a project on the academic front that requires extra efforts. Your initiative on the social front will be much appreciated. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. A family issue worrying you for long will be resolved amicably. Higher ups will be happy with your performance at work and may suitably reward you. Financial prospects appear bright for some. Those feeling under the weather may show quick recovery.

Love Focus: Love life remains immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good understanding within the team will help you to complete a project without major glitches. Financial front remains stable. You are likely to get rid of a medical problem nagging you. An evening out with family is on the cards. An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters setting out on a trip. Excellent returns can be expected from sale of property. You will speed up the slow pace of work on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover appears most supportive.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those searching for suitable accommodation will get lucky. You are likely to excel on the academic front. A treat by a friend can come as a surprise to you. Travelling with friends is possible and will be fun. Problems confronting you on the home front will disappear. Remaining consistent in your performance at work will work out in your favour. You are financially secure, but it is always good to review your spending pattern.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

