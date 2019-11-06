Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 6, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Our daily horoscope is determined by astrology. It is the positions of the sun, the moon and the planets that determine these predictions. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in our favour today

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Long journey can be fun if you cater to your comfort. A property matter may still be lingering upon due to delay in paperwork. Excelling in your favourite subject is indicated on the academic front. Condition of someone close can show rapid improvement. A windfall can be expected as money flows in. A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavours. Differences in marital life cannot be ruled out. A

Love Focus: First signs of a romantic awakening may keep some flushed with anticipation!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good news on the family front may delight you no end. A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you. Staying ahead of rivals on the academic front is foretold. Health remains satisfactory. You will take care of an outstanding loan by repaying it as quickly as possible. A job switch needs to be considered taking all aspects into consideration.

Love Focus: Stagnation threatens your love life, so take steps to make it more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some. Gastronomic delights may not seem as delightful to your health, so exercise restraint! Don’t take matters lightly on the academic front, as you can be in for an unpleasant surprise. You will manage the financial front most competently. Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. You will proud of the achievements of a family youngster. Stars don’t appear too favourable on the travel front.

Love Focus: You will be able to make a special place in the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Homemakers may make extra efforts to organise a party or a social function at home. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A property issue is likely to be resolve amicably. Your own efforts on the academic front will make things work for you. Those adopting yoga or an exercise regime are likely to discover the benefits for themselves. Learn to value money, as splurging seems to be your second nature. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover keeping a tab on you may appear a bit odd, but don’t read too much into it.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Your expectations from someone in the family may be dashed by his or her negative response. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. This is not the day to either sell or buy property. Positive developments on the academic front promise to keep you in a happy state of mind. You will be able to cure a minor ailment all by yourself. Carelessness on the monetary front may cost you heavy. A lot of loose ends will be tied up on the work front, as you get the time.

Love Focus: Going steady with someone on the romantic front is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may spend as much as you like now, but this will certainly not have a good effect on your financial stability later. Family may accompany you to an overseas destination, as you combine business with pleasure. Gains are foreseen in a property deal. Impressing important people on the academic front is likely to be the result of your consistent efforts.

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You are likely to lead the team at work and achieve that others thought was unachievable. For you family generally comes first, but don’t let anyone take you for granted on this score!

Love Focus: Rekindling romance gone sour may require some doing, but you are likely to succeed.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A family elder will give an invaluable advice and show you the way. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. Property matters get sorted out. Innovative ideas and intelligent application of mind will win the day for you on the academic front. Overindulgence in anything today can affect health adversely. You may need to be a realist as far as finances are concerned, especially in the present times. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich.

Love Focus: A positive development can be expected on the romantic front, as you get closer to the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Setting a personal example of cost cutting at home is likely to hit home. You can feel envious of a neighbour going on a vacation. Getting a lucrative offer on property is possible. Taking short-cuts on the academic front is not recommended. You will have no complaints on the health front. You will manage to stick to your plan for repaying a loan without default. Some of you are likely to overstep the deadline for a job, but luck will be on your side

Love Focus: Some of you can find your romantic relationship on the rocks.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. You will need to keep up your pace on the academic front. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. You may find yourself in financial doldrums, if you don’t cut corners. Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: You may take special pains to spend quality time with the beloved today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Teaming up with someone for studies will be in your favour. This is the right time to inculcate a healthy habit to remain fit. Financially good times are just round the corner for those feeling the pinch. Things at work will go according to plans and you will be able to achieve much. Something that you do or say is likely to upset spouse and create avoidable tension.

Love Focus: Don’t be impulsive on the romantic front, as things can turn ugly.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. A minor ailment can aggravate, if you continue to neglect it. Remain patient regarding a property matter. A piece of good news awaits some on the academic front. Acquiring the habit of always conserving money will stand you in good stead on the financial front. Professionally, you are likely to make a mark by your sheer brilliance! Keeping the home front in order may appear an onerous task for some homemakers

Love Focus: Don’t touch any controversial topic on the romantic front, as it can spoil moods.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20):Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. Religious minded can plan a pilgrimage. Property investments give good returns. Not understanding the urgency on the academic front may cost you dear, so remain in touch of the developments. It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. An opportunity to improve your professional skills must not be missed.

Love Focus: An outing with the lover will strengthen the bond of you two.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

