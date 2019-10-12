Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 12, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 11:52 IST

With the help of astrology, which tells us the position of the sun, the moon and the planets, we can determine how our day is going to be. Horoscopes help in knowing what these celestial bodies have in store for us. Whether you will get the promotional offer you’ve waiting for eagerly? How will spouse be today?

Go ahead and find out how your day is going to be.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family get together is possible and will lift up the mood overall. Those proceeding on a vacation during this period are assured of complete rest and rejuvenation. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Your tendency for impulse buying needs to be curbed. Those unwell can expect to make quick recovery. Don’t indulge too much in playing the stocks as luck may not favor you long. Disagreements and arguments may spoil the day at work for you.

Love Focus: Rekindling your love life is much needed, if you want to strengthen mutual bonds with partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Setting out for a tourist destination where you have never been to may become a memorable experience. You will be able to undertake whatever needs to be done with regard to property. Someone you had known only casually can forge friendly relations with you. Your initiative on the health front will succeed. Your spirited approach to work is likely to motivate those around you. It may become difficult to convince the family about something that you intend to do. There is a possibility of someone hoodwinking you on the financial front, so remain careful.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting piece of news awaits you on the academic front. A leisure trip is on the cards and promises to prove both relaxing and rejuvenating. A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. Some of you are likely to falter on the academic front. Your reluctance to shake a leg or take up an exercise regimen will soon tell on your health. You are likely to remain positive through thick and thin on the financial front. Showroom owners can feel disheartened by decrease in footfalls.

Love Focus: If love has eluded you up till now, don’t despair as your perfect mate is waiting to begin a romantic journey together!

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Family is likely to support your ideas and help in transforming your dreams into reality. Your commuting woes are likely to be over soon. An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest. An additional qualification is likely to be yours soon on the academic front. Don’t expect good health till you don’t exercise dietary control. Be careful of your money as you can be tempted to spend it on frivolous pursuits. Wholehearted support of colleagues can be expected in an important project.

Love Focus: Love and romance may pale if kept out in the cold for long, so do something about it!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may be handed over the possession of a property you had booked earlier. You are likely to gain popularity on the social front because of something unique that you have achieved. A malady that had posed problems for you on the health front is likely to disappear for good. Money comes to you in a steady stream and will make you financially secure. Driving to a distant place won’t pose any problems or delays. You will need to remain guarded at work. Neglect may make a family youngster go wayward.

Love Focus: Doing exciting things with lover in tow is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family gathering may be organized at home and keep you happily engaged. A ride to the countryside will help some unwind. A property deal may not seem lucrative enough. Positive thoughts will help you remain happy and attain mental peace. A project approaching deadline will be completed by you through the collective effort of your team. Those feeling listless for the past few days can expect improvement in their condition. You can lose money through sheer carelessness today.

Love Focus: It will be important to remain on equal footing with lover, as he or she may try to dominate you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Giving premises for a good rent is indicated for some house owners. Registering a new car is possible for some. Those ailing may find their condition improving. Discussing financial matters with experts will prove an enlightening experience. Praise is in store for some at work. Cut down on travelling, if you can. A youngster’s tantrums may upset you, but instead of losing your cool, deal with the situation with a soft glove.

Love Focus: Power game may ensue on the romantic front and you need to take care of it.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius and Taurus

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Driving off just for a change of scene is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns. Your efforts to come back in shape will be successful. Deadline to complete a job may pass, leaving some of you struggling! Your enthusiasm to make a family function successful will be most appreciated. Resuming health- related activities will find you regaining your old form. A gift or inheritance will get your coffers brimming on the financial front.

Love Focus: Those jilted in love are likely to make a fresh beginning and regain lost ground!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo and Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Commuting problem may compel you to postpone plans for some other date. Good negotiations promise good returns from a property deal. A ray of hope can be expected for those fearing the worst on the academic front. A firm resolve will be required in kicking a bad habit that you had been trying to for some time. Things going according to plans will be a great source of joy to you on the family front. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you take steps to achieve total fitness. Financially, all your worries are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: So, give love and expect to have a scintillating time in the company of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus and Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Buying property may be on your mind and you may get one at bargain price You will be able to retain good health despite some problems. Previous investments are likely to mature now and make you financially healthy. Your plan unfolds the way you want it to on the professional front today. Getting an expected outcome on the academic front will seem like a godsend and boost your morale. A family elder’s suspicious nature can keep you on tenterhooks. Great time is foreseen for those proceeding on a vacation.

Love Focus: Finding time to go for an outing with lover may seem difficult.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo and Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to remain a step ahead of what is presently going on at home to avoid getting involved. It is better to go Dutch, rather than pay from your own pocket during an outing. A property dispute can pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. All round praise is in store for you on the social front. Freedom from health problems is indicated. Government quarter may be allotted to those waiting for it. Progress at work will be satisfactory and allow you to take up additional tasks.

Love Focus: An old love interest is likely to make an appearance soon and set your heart aflutter!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Planning something with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Stars indicate luck, if your travel towards the east, north or northeast today. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. A chance to showcase talents will have to be seized. Health remains good by remaining active. It will be important to keep your expenditure under control. It is best to judge a senior’s mood before putting in your request today.

Love Focus: You may not be feeling romantically inclined, but may go along with lover just to keep him or her happy.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries and Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

