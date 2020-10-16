Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 16, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:12 IST

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Your efforts on the professional front will get noticed and encourage you to put in your best. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly. Changed environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. Your advice may be sought in a property matter.

Love Focus: Finding love in a most unusual place cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your intelligence will be much in evidence as you efficiently tackle some complicated workplace issues. Stars advise you to keep your expenditures under control. Your resolve to keep yourself fit begins to show results. Someone is likely to prove a pillar of strength to you on the academic front and help you realise your aspirations. A family member may prove a great support for you at work. Someone may invite you to a party or a function on the social front.

Love Focus: Love can happen at the oddest of places and you are likely to realise it soon!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Finding a solution to a recurring problem is set to raise your image on the professional front. Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. Your perfect body will be a testimony to the efforts put in by you. An excellent marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family is likely to be received. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. Don’t take up any property issue today.

Love Focus: If you are in love, you can expect a most fulfilling time today with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): No major worries either on the personal or professional front will keep you mentally at peace. You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine. A windfall by way of inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. Your desire to meet your near and dear ones may be fulfilled soon. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some! Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated.

Love Focus: Some of you may decide to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Attempts at mastering a skill or subject on the professional or academic front will not be difficult, as you make your mark. Good health is assured for those suffering for some time. A friend whom you had helped financially may reciprocate in the same coin soon. A good time is foreseen in your circle of friends and relatives today. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. Property owned by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye on the romantic front cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! A stable financial front allows you to think of options to multiply your assets. Your performance on the professional front will be highly commendable and help you in creating a niche in the organisation. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. Your near and dear ones will prove supportive and remain upbeat about your achievements.

Love Focus: Your unwavering attention to the one you love is likely to melt his or her heart and promise to usher in a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You manage to maintain good health despite irregular hours and little rest. Some amicable solution is certain to be found for those involved in a family dispute. Money will not pose much problem, as you are likely to have enough. You will be motivated to learn new skills to better your professional prospects. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front. Visiting some other city is on the cards for some. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed.

Love Focus: Chances look bright on the romantic front, so don’t hesitate to express your love to the one close to your heart!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Whatever you have on your hands on the professional front will be discharged efficiently. You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. Moneywise there seems to be no worries. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people. Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming. You can plan an outing with your best friend. A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Today, you may have eyes only for the one who has won you over on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Kind and encouraging words of a senior is likely to motivate you to put in your best on the professional front. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. You are likely to come out with flying colors in a challenging situation on the academic front. You are likely to become part of a fun trip. Going in for a piece of property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Strengthening loving bonds are indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to accomplish something difficult at work and earn a lot of praise. A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. Receiving back a part of the money loaned is likely for some. You are likely to get the support of spouse and family in whatever you are doing or wanting to achieve. Attempts at winning over someone on the social front will meet with partial success. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Some of you can get serious regarding purchase of a property. Academically, you are meant to shine today.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to may delight you by dropping broad hints on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. The chances of an increment or a raise in a salary appear to be bright. Expect praise for a job well done on the professional front. You will be able to tackle an exam or a competition well. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends today. Travelling towards west appears auspicious. You may be called upon to mediate in a property dispute.

Love Focus: You will be bold enough to express your love for someone despite the risks involved.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): There is a likelihood of making good contacts on the professional front that promise to prove indispensable at a later date. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. Taking up a sporting activity is likely to benefit you physically. You will be much sought after on the social front today. You are likely to follow the path of least resistance in a family situation and come out the winner.

Love Focus: Eating out with the one you love promises to be lots of fun, so reserve a table for two!

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter