Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 26, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:17 IST

Never leave your house without reading your horoscope. It helps in prepping for the day and equips our mental faculty with the ability to deal with what is coming our way.

Let’s see what’s in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Travelling with family to a tourist destination will prove immensely enjoyable. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. A competition may prove too tough for you, so don’t get disheartened if you don’t make it. You are health conscious and like to take good care of yourself. Stability on the financial front may be fleeting, so prepare for what’s next. Someone may distract you from your work today, but you will be to blame for this! Things will be to your liking on the home front, as your ideas and suggestions are taken.

Love Focus: Romance is best left for some other time, if you have some important issues to address on the domestic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone may cast doubts regarding your ownership of a property. Pressure is likely to ease on the academic front, as you take steps to catch up with others. A new diet will begin to show positive results in your quest for getting back in shape. Wealth through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. An offer you just can’t refuse may be waiting for you on the professional front. Some turbulence is seen in family life, as spouse remains in foul mood today. Those spiritually inclined will be able to set out on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A vacation will give you ample opportunity to enjoy the new locale and let your hair down. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. You may resent someone, who used to take your side, for not favouring you now. A healthy diet will prove most beneficial for cleansing your system. Financially, you will manage to make a good amount on the side. Professionally, you may find yourself in a tight corner and can be hauled up for a mistake or something left incomplete. You will manage to kiss and make up with spouse, who is upset over a trivial issue.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the love front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will be able to tackle someone suffering from mood swings in an appropriate manner on the domestic front. Those commuting long distance must cater for contingencies.

Excessive health consciousness can become detrimental to your health! A rented property will keep your monetary condition in fine fettle. Help sought on the academic front will be forthcoming. Invest now rather than wait endlessly for a better opportunity. A bit of self-promotion may turn the fortunes of freelancers or those in a side business.

Love Focus: Success may elude those seeking love, but they should not lose hope.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. A property deal shows all signs of turning favourable. Things move favourably on the academic front. Minor health problems will be overcome soon. Financially, you will be much better off as you shift to the saving mode. You will need to be alert to renew a contract or placing a tender, before you get into a tight corner. You may not like the changes made at home without your consent.

Love Focus: Romance that was on the backburner till now may now take priority over other things.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is a favourable day for setting out on a leisure trip. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Academic excellence may put you in line for a scholarship. Precaution is advised for those suffering from lifestyle diseases. You may have to spend on something not catered for in the budget. Crossing swords with someone influential over a professional issue is fraught with risk, so desist. A family member in a foul mood may need to be tackled tactfully.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may flood your mind, but you will not allow them to interfere with work.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to take some time off from your hectic schedule and may even plan vacation abroad. Save yourself from polluted air or you can be laid low by respiratory problems. Day looks favourable for those pushing for a property deal. A property may come to you through inheritance. You are likely to go through a favourable period on the professional front. Newlyweds can experience a little turbulence in their married life.

Love Focus: Those looking for matrimonial alliance may get hard pressed to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip or a picnic. You will manage to rent out property for a nice sum. You will do well to keep abreast of the developments on the academic front. There will be no complaints as far as health is concerned. Your financial health improves and helps you put some of your ideas into action. Your indifferent demeanour will speak louder than words and can get you in trouble too at work. Positive steps to strengthen family ties will be lauded by those who are close to you.

Love Focus: Being too choosy on the romantic front may keep you single for long, so lower your standards a bit!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6. 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An outing can prove expensive and pinch your pocket. It is the right time to invest in property. You may not be able to achieve what you had wanted on the academic front.

This can find you in the pink of health. Your savings are likely to come in good use today. Business owners may find their sales dipping, but it will be a temporary phase. You will keep the family in an upbeat mood by your antics.

Love Focus: Expressing romantic feelings and exchanging sweet nothings with the one you love will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An evening out with family will prove immensely enjoyable. Some of you are likely to take the possession of a house or an apartment. Good performance on the academic front promises to open many avenues. Those feeling down in the dumps will find ways to come out of it and lead a healthy life. You remain financially strong. Your efforts will be enough to turn things favourable on the professional front. Spouse or a family member is likely to cater to all your needs and prove a pillar of strength.

Love Focus: Lover may seem distant and indifferent, find out why.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster will totally rely on you for career counselling. You are likely to undertake a journey with lover. A legal battle is best avoided for those involved in a property dispute. You will be in a position to take the competition on the academic front, head on.

An alternative to your staple diet will prove immensely beneficial to some. Do some tight budgeting to tide over a cash crunch. Chance of getting teamed up with a person you like is possible in a project at work.

Love Focus: Someone is out to impress you on the romantic front, so enjoy the attention while it lasts!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those seeking leave for a vacation will find the going smooth. You can get a good bargain on property if you are persuasive enough. Some of you can suffer without proper guidance on the academic front. Home remedy can come to your rescue in getting rid of a minor ailment. An opportunity to add to your existing income is likely for some. Your efforts at work will be recognised and add to your reputation on the professional front. You will be able to initiate improvements on the home front without difficulties.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly admire is likely to set your heart aflutter on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 10:17 IST