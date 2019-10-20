Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 20, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Oct 20, 2019

The position of the sun, the moon and the planets together ensure that our day to day lives are full of thrill. We get to meet someone interesting everyday and some new adventure always grips us. Horoscopes help us forsee how exactly it is going to be.

So, go ahead and check out your prediction for the day.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Problems on the academic front being faced by some may need to be deliberated upon. Something introduced on the health front is likely to benefit you. An excellent day is foreseen, especially on the financial front, as you get bestowed with the Midas touch! A profitable day is foreseen for those in the creative field. A family commitment discharged responsibly will be much appreciated. An excellent tourist destination is likely to give you immense joy.

Love Focus: Bringing some excitement in love life will keep you contented and fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): An exciting journey may be undertaken by some. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out. Some more efforts and hard work will see you come out with flying colours on the academic front. You are likely to put in extra efforts on the fitness front for an ideal physique. Good financial returns from some immovable assets will keep you in an upbeat mood. A change of strategy is likely to solve the problem of dipping sales of some retailers. Everyone has differences, but to take them to heart is certainly not in order, so do a little introspection into a recent incident that happened on the family front.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked must find an opportune time to make it public.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A kind of standoff between you and family members that you have created is not likely to benefit anyone. Don’t hit the road unnecessarily, as stars are not favourable. Dream of becoming a proud owner of property is likely to be realised, as construction nears completion. Aspirations will need to be commensurate with efforts, if you hope to do well on the academic front. Health will remain fine, as you resolve to eat right. You are likely to get financially strong, as money flows in from previous investments. Those in charge at work are in for a pat on the back for pushing things.

Love Focus: You may start enjoying the company of an opposite number due to mutual liking and common interests.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Chances of getting hoodwinked in a property deal look real. Learning additional professional skills is on the cards and will enhance your qualifications.

No problems are foreseen on the health front. Your request for salary hike can fall on deaf ears, but don’t lose heart. Bonhomie and camaraderie will be your driving force at work today. An argument within the family can leave a bad taste in the mouth. Those behind the wheel will need to be careful.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures get positive response, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front. A decision taken on the academic front is likely to turn your fortune.

You will keep fit and energetic, as you enjoy perfect health. Money will not be a problem, as profitable deals come your way and get the cash register ringing! Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. Someone may compel you to accompany him or her on a journey, so take your call. A dip in performance is likely to get noticed by higher ups on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot may set out in search of their ideal mate.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Long distance commuting may prove strenuous for some. Visiting the site of your new home is possible. You will need to ease the academic pressure that you find yourself in at present.

Improvement in the condition of those unwell is a foregone conclusion. A lot of money is likely to flow in, as your initiative takes root. An argument with superior over an issue at work is best avoided. Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice as love comes knocking at their door!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A trip with friends may soon become a reality, so get set to enjoy. A property matter assumes importance. Impressing those who matter on the academic front is possible today.

Problems besieging you on the health front are likely to disappear soon, so get set for a healthy phase of life. You may be faced with a choice that you may find unpalatable at work, so go with your heart, rather than the mind. A youngster may need disciplining, but avoid being harsh and use the soft approach. You may not be too pleased with your current financial situation.

Love Focus: Impressing an opposite number is likely to set in motion a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a good time to plan a trip out of town to meet someone. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. Students can find things going tough on the academic front.

Sticking to daily fitness routine will not pose much problem for you. Lending money today to someone is like losing it in a bad bet, so try to stall if you can! You will manage to win the confidence of the other party in a business deal, so keep up the image that you have projected. You may become instrumental in the success of a family youngster.

Love Focus: A relationship not working out is best forgotten and left by the wayside.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may be invited on a trip by someone close. Don’t get cowed down by real estate agents into sealing a deal without reading the fine print. There is much happening on the academic front that is likely to involve you. Joining a gym or starting a fitness routine is possible and will benefit immensely. A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Business persons can find the day profitable. You can feel slighted by an inadvertent remark made by spouse or a family member.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved is on the cards, so think up something exciting.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6. 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Stars foretell an enjoyable vacation, so pack up your bags and go! A favourable verdict on a property under dispute can be expected by some. Something may not work out right on the academic front, but it will be nothing to get unduly worried about. Your firm resolution to remain totally fit may find you burning the track! A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the Joneses! Those organising an official function or an event can expect things to turn hectic. You may become a solid support for an ailing family elder.

Love Focus: Your analytical mind will keep you from doing anything hasty in a relationship problem.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Opportunity to improve your career prospects may materialise, but need to be seized immediately. You may not see eye to eye with a parent or a family member. Be extra vigilant on the road. You may decide to take up residence near your place of work. Expect your academic performance to go on the upswing, as outside support is made available.

An exercise routine promises to keep you in good health, provided you remain regular in it. A windfall may come your way and strengthen your financial front.

Love Focus: There is much that is happening on a positive note on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A good time management at work will help you in taking a breather at home. Impatience on the road may lead to dire consequences, so drive with a cool mind. Tendering the booking amount for a house is possible for some. Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours. Neglecting meal timings may affect your health adversely. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Work front is likely to keep you tied up, but you will get a chance to clear the backlog.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your plans for a romantic outing for reasons unknown!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 11:29 IST