Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 29, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:05 IST

As per astrology, it is the positions of the sun, moon and planets which determines what is in store for us on a daily basis. Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which reveal a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you.

So go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour, and what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

An out of town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! A much-awaited deal on the property front is likely to materialize in your favour. If you are not in the right state, it is best not to take the wheel, as the consequences can be disastrous. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. You will be able to muster the finances needed by a family youngster for higher studies. You are likely to set an example for others on the professional front. A family gathering will give you a chance of meeting people you generally don’t remain in touch with.

Love Focus: Flagging love life requires immediate attention.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

A family situation may compel you to take sides, but be careful with whom you side, as others won’t like it. You may be required to go to a site or a location out of town in connection with your job. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangles. Something valuable given up as lost may be recovered. Some new fitness techniques are likely to be adopted by some, but will need to be mastered for any positive effect. Soaring expenses may alarm you, but you will be able to stabilize the situation. Systemic approach to workplace problems will keep you from falling into obvious pitfalls.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors may not bring immediate results.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

A business trip may initiate the process of bagging a good deal. Returns from your property will be enough to finance something that you desire. However, this is not a good time to recall past grudges. You will be able to strike a fine balance to achieve good health. You will have no dearth of money, but judicious spending is the need of the hour. Incomplete tasks threaten to get you hauled up in front of seniors. Harmony prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the love front will not go waste.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

You will expand your friends’ circle by meeting new people. Health remains satisfactory. A long drive may prove fatiguing for some. Giving premises on rent is indicated for those looking for tenants. A senior’s advice on the professional front may seem appealing, but may not be quite practical, so do things that you are at home with. Not overstepping the domestic budget will be a great achievement in these times of rising prices. You may not like someone’s presence on the domestic front today, but little you can do about it.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may decide to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and quiet on the domestic front. A journey may prove far from comfortable for those travelling long distance. Outside help will prove better for handling a property issue. Someone may try to make you loosen your purse strings. This is the time to take up a fitness programme, especially if you are fighting the battle of the bulge! Going by the budget and cutting corners will help save something for an emergency. Slackening sales may become a cause for worry for retailers and business owners.

Love Focus: Your love interest will help you in unwinding yourself and making your life more fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

You will finally become the owner of a property you have invested your money in. Some of you will be absolutely focused on saving money. Offer for property at a bargain price may seem too hard to resist. Changes initiated at home are likely to be welcomed by all. Learn to live with them and remain happy. It is important for some to totally avoid junk food to retain health. A long journey may prove to be both tiring and uncomfortable.

Love Focus: Immense fulfillment is visualized on the romantic front for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Those expecting possession of a property paid for may face delay. Your performance on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Chances of losing patience on the domestic front cannot be ruled out for some. Mental stress becomes a thing of the past for those feeling tensed. Financial worries plaguing some in the past are not likely to disappear by themselves, so make efforts to cut corners and increase earning. A trip is likely to materialize for some, but not when they want it!

Love Focus: Closeness to lover and knowing the he or she cares will be enough to make your romantic life most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. You will be able to muster enough money and resources to launch a new venture on the business front. Some of you can get fed up of listening to the advice or moral lectures of a family senior. Mounting expenses can get you worried, but the situation may not be as bad. Those in tours and travel business must focus on building relationship, rather than money. Ancestral property may come into dispute. A good break can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Academic commitments of a family youngster will not let you plan on a vacation. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of. Success on the academic front is assured, but will require concerted efforts. Health can be a bit under the weather. Financial security is what you seek at this juncture, so work towards it. Someone’s practical advice is likely to ease your burden on the professional front. Parent or spouse may disagree over an issue, but you will be able to convince them.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, but you may not be able to get partner into the mood.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. You may get into a legal hassle regarding a piece of ancestral property. Business front looks promising as a lucrative deal is set to materialize soon. You may rub a family member the wrong way and face the consequences. Socially, it will be for your own good, if you remain in touch with others. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. Some delay is foreseen in getting a long-awaited payment, but you will get it.

Love Focus: Possibility of someone entering your life and stirring up romantic feelings, look real.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

You may need to wait for a while to acquire a property in your mind. Remaining positive-minded is likely to help you achieve much on the academic front. Keep your health intact by taking some sport or physical activity, as chances of putting on weight cannot be ruled out. Helpful friends may rescue you from a tight situation on the financial front. Keeping the boss happy despite some glitches at work is an achievement that you will be proud of! Self-control may be required in a family situation. Walking down the memory lane with a childhood friend or relative will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Some commitment or the other may put paid to an evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Going out with friends is foreseen and will be enjoyable. Anxiety about health may trouble your mind, but your fears will be unfounded. Some of you may crave for approval from higher ups in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. Domestic front may become a place of hectic activity and keep you happily engaged! You may find a juicy gossip session immensely fulfilling! You may not feel completely satisfied with your investments. You may not be able to bring down the price of a property that you are interested in, despite efforts.

Love Focus: Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 07:20 IST