Horoscope today: Astrological prediction for September 6, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:44 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone may expect a lift in your vehicle. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable. Overconfidence on the academic front may be your undoing, so don’t let that happen. It is best to address all health issues, before they start causing problems. The day seems auspicious for earning big bucks. Someone may be banking heavily on you to get an urgent work done, so don’t disappoint. Homemakers may look for a break.

Love Focus: Remaining sensitive towards lover will make romantic life most satisfying.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 11,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Facelift and painting of house may be planned, but keep the budget in mind. Encouraging signs are likely to emerge, as you perform well on the academic front. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. Financial situation is all set to improve. Professionals are likely to feel pleased with what they have achieved. Those wanting to unwind will need to ensure peace and tranquility on the home front. Lot of time can get wasted in commuting today.

Love Focus: Plans for an evening out with lover may have to be rescheduled due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Something special may be done on the home front. Travelling with someone close is foreseen today. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one. You continue to perform satisfactorily on the academic front. You may choose to exercise restraint in your daily spending. You are likely to save a pretty penny in a major purchase through your bargaining skills. A business deal may fall through and make you miss out on a lucrative opportunity.

Love Focus: Your love life will need rekindling to bring spark back into your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Those wanting to unwind and let their hair down will find a short vacation most welcome. Renting out owned property is possible. Performing beyond your own expectations cannot be ruled out for some on the academic front.

Health wise, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. Keep your options on the financial front open. Family support at work will help you in focusing in a different direction. You may have reservations about a family youngster befriending someone from the opposite gender.

Love Focus: Don’t assume things on the romantic front, wait for positive signals to come!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Keep the family informed about your whereabouts will help prevent misunderstandings. Accompanying someone on a jaunt is possible, so get ready to enjoy your heart out. Don’t get cowed down by real estate agents into sealing a deal without reading the fine print. On the academic front, you will be able to surmount all difficulties. Neglect on the health front can be costly, so give priority to it. Getting involved in betting or speculation may prove unfavourable for your bank balance. Don’t be hasty in making a decision on the professional front, as the picture is still not clear.

Love Focus: Love life may need rekindling.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may take possession of a new property. Some more efforts may be required on the academic front. Health remains satisfactory. You may start reviewing investment options for maximum returns. This is a good time to begin something on the home front that you had been contemplating for long. You may avoid going on a journey that had been planned previously.

Someone at work may expect you to reciprocate the good deed done to you, so go right ahead and help out.

Love Focus: A deeper understanding with the one you love can be expected and help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An invitation to a party or wedding can be received. You may get in two minds about undertaking a journey. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns. Those seeking a choice posting will have their prayers answered. You will be more than willing to share the workload on the home front. A health fad can make you overstrain on the exercise front. Curb wasteful expenditure by limiting shopping to bare essentials.

Love Focus: You may simply not share spouse’s romantic mood today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may remain undecided about making a trip. A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patient. Your social circle is set to expand. . Excellent teamwork will help you in beating a deadline at work. Differences with a parent or a family elder are possible and upset you. Taking things in your hands, rather than relying on others, will prove advantageous in achieving total fitness. Someone may genuinely forget to return your money, so instead of making an issue of it, a gentle reminder would do.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep partner happy on the love front by doing things together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is foretold. Those living in single accommodation should be careful about their security. You will need to manage time well on the academic front. Joining a group of health conscious individuals will help keep you trim and slim. Your confidence in whatever you undertake is certain to give you a special place in the minds of superiors. A showdown with spouse is possible as you are in no mood to give in! Avoid someone asking for a loan, as you can face difficulties in realising it later.

Love Focus: A thrilling time is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may be asked to accompany someone on a leisure trip. Some of you may make plans for painting the house. Solid preparation is likely to win the day for you on the academic front. Desired level of physical fitness may take some more time. Disagreements and arguments will mark the family front today, if you are not careful. Those seeking monetary help will not be disappointed. At work, you are likely to get into the groove and complete whatever is your lot.

Love Focus: Someone is out to play spoilsport on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone’s achievement on the family front will make you proud. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Your efforts to avoid a social gathering may not succeed.

Your love for workouts may overstrain you, so take adequate breaks in between. You will remain sensible in your spending by not falling for the temptation of indulging in a shopping spree. In your attempts to teach someone a lesson, you are likely to let some golden opportunities slip by on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Budget your expenses, as you can go overboard in your spending. Difficulties faced by you at work are likely to ease. You will need to remain a bit strict with youngsters, as they can get you into an embarrassing situation. Regular workout routine is likely to get blended with your lifestyle and keep you in great shape. Danger lurks on the road, so be careful while using it. Booking a house or apartment may not be possible in the absence of loan. Your wish for a change is likely to come true.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

