How retirement homes ensure care and comfort to members amid Covid-19

May 20, 2020

Seniors have traditionally been living in their homes, cared for by the younger generation, a practice that is carried forward from one generation to another. It was out of compulsion that someone had to move into a retirement home. However, more recently, with the younger generation becoming more independent, the need started emerging for elders to move into a right-sized apartment with a full bouquet of services. As is the trend, the change gained momentum when retirement homes mushroomed in the southern part of India. Covid-19 turned out to be a case in point, wherein one could offer a degree of comparison of the life of an elder in a senior care home as compared to life in a stand-alone house or apartment. While a well-managed retirement home takes complete care, the other option means staying isolated from the external world.

At the retirement home, the key staff was moved in. All common facilities were closed. Fresh food was cooked and delivered piping hot to an individual’s apartment. Medical care was offered round the clock. Temperature monitoring was done once or twice a day. Those looking to experiment with cooking for themselves were provided with fruits, vegetables, and groceries every day. Medicines were delivered at the apartment. Small value cheques were encashed so that they wouldn’t need to go out to withdraw cash. Those who wanted, got milk pouches - washed and sanitized - at their doorstep. In terms of dining, everything was sanitized and then used. Staff more often than not was multitasking. On our retirement home, an electrician on duty for 24 hours used spare time collecting garbage from the apartment. Security at gates was strengthened to monitor people coming in and asked to sanitise if unavoidable. Housekeeping was done at least twice a week, if possible.

Residents were requested to stay in and social distancing norms were practised. Some entertainment was also provided through live broadcasts on ZOOM or its equivalent. Group activities were conducted through video conferencing. These activities covered health talks, group activities, and games. Some external activities were conducted keeping social distancing norms in mind. In all, complete comfort and security from external worries.

This was in sharp contrast to the life of a 65-year-old outside a retirement home, where they would have to mop, sweep, cook, and wash utensils all on their own. They would have to go to bed with the worry about how things would unfold the next day. Life for an elderly person, staying in an independent house or apartment completely isolated is quite tough.

Interestingly, attempts to provide all services brought both praise and complaints. Some of the residents would question the restrictions and ask not to be stopped from going to the market. Some said, “We are not school children.” Others questioned the need for isolation. This, however, is understandable. After all, having to move to a different place, more often smaller than the earlier one, closeted in a small apartment day after day can be claustrophobic. Some irate residents would also find support from others who would echo the same sentiments, making it difficult for the team to provide services. But overall, those who were staying in were appreciative of the services, comfort, and care. Some were heard saying that they are leading a comfortable life compared to those staying outside amid the pandemic. Also, the ones staying outside wished how they had moved into the retirement home. True aged care has come into the country.

Post lockdown, there will be a surge in activities. Those who suffered alone will look at options of retirement home. Travel for elders may not be viable and should be avoided. It wouldn’t be easy for the children also to come and visit as often as earlier. The issues that people are now pondering over are whether the domestic help would stay back and work. Would those stuck in the cities continue working or go back? If they do come, then at what price? Affordability in times of reduced income would be another issue to reckon with. Covid-19 is here for some time. Like others, senior citizens will need to learn to live with it and be mindful of the fact that falling immunity levels with ageing and coronavirus are non-compatible and to the detriment of senior citizens. Therefore, the need to practice safety and remain more indoors than outdoors would possibly be more of a norm in the period ahead. It will take time. The dilemma will persist and the question about moving to the cocoon of a retirement home or continue living where one is will remain till the decision is finally made.

Arun Gupta is the CEO of Age Ventures India (arun.gupta@ageventuresindia.org)



