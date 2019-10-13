e-paper
How to cope when you feel homesick during the festive season

There are some of us, who are unable to take time off from work and have to be alone in the city.

Manish Mishra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
It's all about being in the moment and keeping social media aside.
Come Diwali festivities, most of us in the metros, look forward to going back to our home towns to enjoy the festive season with our family. However, there are some of us, who are unable to take time off from work and have to be alone in the city. One often feels alone, excluded and often missing out on fun during these days. With everyone posting their party images and videos on their social media handles, this often leads to depression and a fear of missing out on fun among some of us.

Psychologist Pulkit Sharma suggests, “One way to handle this is to find ways to make the best of the festival on your own. If you have a creative streak, perhaps do up your apartments with some cool decorations and this activity may just change the tide of your emotions. Another way could be to make a card for your family members and constantly be in touch with them. If you have friends in the city, who have been unable to go back to their home towns due to some reason, then plan something exclusively with them as they will understand your thoughts well.”

Pulkit underscores that social media apps like Instagram have spoilt the fun for everyone. “One could easily feel a pressure to post during the festivities and I’d suggest that during the festive week, one should completely stay off from social media,” adds Pulkit.

It’s all about being in the moment and keeping social media aside. Clinical psychologist Dr Priyanka Verma says, “It’s about finding a community within the city and having fun there. I’d suggest maintain your family rituals, but also create your own, which you may carry forward when you are back home next year. Maybe call up your family and friends back home during the festivities. Be part of an office Diwali party if you get invited and don’t be by yourself.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 17:17 IST

