Trending in Thane: Eco-friendly Diwali products

mumbai

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:36 IST

After the nine-day celebration of Navratri, it is time to prepare for Diwali.

Residents have started shopping — from buying new clothes to lanterns and diyas.

As more people are opting for eco-friendly celebration, every school is encouraging children to make decorative diyas and candles for the festival of lights. Special children from Jidh School, Holy Cross Special School and Jagruti Sanstha have made Diwali decoration items and have put them up for sale.

“All our products are made by students. We encourage them to explore their creativity and make use of waste products. From old papers to clothes everything is recycled to make unique products. The products’ cost ranges from ₹50 to ₹200. From Diwali diyas and candles to wall hangings and decorated items, we have many products available,” said Shyamashree Bhosale, technical advisor, Jagruti Palak Sanstha.

To give more eco-friendly products to residents, tribals have put up stalls selling Diwali snacks, lanterns, lamps and eco-friendly daily-use products as well.

The three-day Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram’s exhibition at Brahman Seva Sangh, Naupada, started on Saturday and will conclude on Monday.

“We are from Jawhar and are selling many useful products. Most of them are part of our tradition. Using edible items from the forest, we have made chips and pickles,” said Vidya Bagawe, 43, a resident of Jawhar.

Put up for sale are diyas, puja thalis, gift paper bags, greeting cards, cloth dusters, jewellery, paper quilled earrings, book marks, gift/office envelopes, office files, pen stands, hand painted dupattas and handkerchiefs.

With Diwali approaching, eco-friendly lanterns priced between ₹150 and ₹800 are being sold. “The production cost is high as they are handmade. Unique patterns and attractive colours have made it a favourite among buyers,” said Navnit Patil, a vendor from Ram Maruti Road.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 01:36 IST