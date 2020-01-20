Induction stoves, water purifiers and more: 5 kitchen appliances you should invest in

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 18:52 IST

Planning to buy a new house or thinking of upgrading your current home? One thing that homeowners need to consider is investing in the kitchen.

Having a state-of-the-art living room might be a great tease for visitors, but the hearth is where the heart is. The kitchen is the metaphorical centre of the house, which provides food and becomes the meeting point for the family after a tiring day outside. Having an upgraded kitchen makes cooking faster and hassle-free.

Here are five kitchen appliances one should invest in:

Water Purifier: An absolute necessity in the current times, carbon filters in purifiers remove contaminants from water making it safe to drink. Water Purifiers not only remove contaminants but also help in retaining healthy mineral deposits in water that balance pH levels.Considering that roughly 60% of the human body is water, it is important that one replenishes it with clean water.

Induction and gas stoves: The kitchen cannot function without either of the two. The base which allows one to cook delectable and edible dishes, induction technology makes use of magnetic currents to directly heat pots and pans. Induction is easier to clean, is less messy and safer. Induction cooktops also allow for the control of temperature.

Stoves, on the other hand, are the tried and tested cooktops in kitchens and having a three-stove cooktop can really hasten the meal-making process.

Rice cookers: At a time when tight schedules and stringent deadlines characterise our lives, the rice cooker is a must-have. Simply add rice along with the appropriate amount of water, and voila!

The rice cooker can make other rice-based dishes such as fried-rice and risottos, albeit, with a little bit of experimentation. It can also be used to steam vegetables for the health-conscious eaters out there and may be used as a stew pot.

Mixer grinder: Gone are the days when the women of the house would painstakingly grind every spice and crush every ginger or garlic with a mortar and pestle. Now is the time to multitask, making the mixer grinder one of the most-needed appliances in the modern kitchen.

The mixer grinder effortlessly grinds all hard spices, creating the perfect mix and can also be used to whip up milkshakes or even knead dough for breads and pastries. This kitchen essential can chop herbs and grind meat for patties and sausages.

Electric Kettle: The traditional pan for boiling water is time-consuming and exposes one to the risk of burns. However, an electric kettle allows for faster boiling of water and is safer as well.

The electric kettle allows one to heat water at the temperature they want, thus maintaining the taste of a particular brand of tea or coffee. Plus they come with in-unit temperature controls that automatically switch off when the water reaches the required temperature.

