Instagram’s Weekend Hashtag Project is all-set for Halloween

Halloween has come four days early on Instagram. The social media platform is inviting entries for their brand-new Weekend Hashtag Project (WHP) called #WHPDressUp. They give a reference for followers across Instagram and Facebook to use before they send in their entries to this unique project.

Selected pictures or videos that have followed the rules given by Instagram have a brilliant chance of being featured on the official handle. Isn’t that exciting?

Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, playing pranks, telling scary stories, and watching horror films. In some parts of the world, the Christian religious observances of All Hallows’ Eve, that includes attending church services and lighting candles on graves remain popular, while in the other parts it’s become a more commercial celebration.

Check out the full post below and get started! You could be their star too. Remember to post with #WHPDressUp:

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 17:28 IST