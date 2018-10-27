Instagram’s Weekend Hashtag Project is all-set for Halloween
Instagram is inviting entries for their brand-new Weekend Hashtag Project (WHP) called #WHPDressUp. They give a reference for followers across Instagram and Facebook to use before they send in their entries to this unique project.more lifestyle Updated: Oct 27, 2018 17:33 IST
Halloween has come four days early on Instagram. The social media platform is inviting entries for their brand-new Weekend Hashtag Project (WHP) called #WHPDressUp. They give a reference for followers across Instagram and Facebook to use before they send in their entries to this unique project.
Selected pictures or videos that have followed the rules given by Instagram have a brilliant chance of being featured on the official handle. Isn’t that exciting?
Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending Halloween costume parties, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, playing pranks, telling scary stories, and watching horror films. In some parts of the world, the Christian religious observances of All Hallows’ Eve, that includes attending church services and lighting candles on graves remain popular, while in the other parts it’s become a more commercial celebration.
Check out the full post below and get started! You could be their star too. Remember to post with #WHPDressUp:
View this post on Instagram
Weekend Hashtag Project: #WHPdressup As many places around the world prepare to celebrate Halloween, it's time to tap into your imagination, and bring your dreams to life with videos and images, like this photo from Melissa Semião (@theewhitewitch). Here are some tips to get started: Dream up a new character. You can transform into a fantastical creature, a beautiful apparition or even an optical illusion — there are no limits. Rely on props. A sheet can transform your little brother into a ghost, a broom can make your best friend a witch, or a classic toothy jack-o'-lantern can set a spooky mood. Create a scene. Think about locations like a foggy forest or a dark room with dramatic lighting to add the desired atmosphere to your submission. PROJECT RULES: Please add the #WHPdressup hashtag only to photos and videos shared over this weekend and only submit your own visuals to the project. By adding the #WHPdressup hashtag, you consent to and grant Instagram all rights to repost your photo or video. If you include music in your video submissions, please only use music to which you own the rights. Any tagged photo or video shared over the weekend with the #WHPdressup hashtag is eligible for the project and, if selected, to be featured next week.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Oct 27, 2018 17:28 IST