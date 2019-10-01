International Coffee Day 2019: How much caffeine is too much?

more-lifestyle

Coffee, a daily beverage for many of us, is also one of the most freely marketed, addictive substances in the world. However, there still persists a lot of confusion with regards to coffee and its effect on the mind.

One cup of coffee contains about 60-70mg of caffeine, this amount temporarily increases mental alertness and energy levels, which in turn reduces drowsiness. Caffeine stimulates the cardiovascular system, thereby raising the blood pressure and heart rate. It prevents fatigue, and may also act as a diuretic and a laxative.

How does caffeine affect our mind?

The caffeine present in the cup of coffee results in closing of the blood vessels in the brain (due to which the brain and body cannot sleep), and causing the release of adrenaline into the body, so that the body remains active and alert. Caffeine has also been shown to give a person the ‘temporary high’ by manipulating its dopamine production. It’s because of the above action that most coffee drinkers tend to experience fatigue and depression, irritability, anxiety, jumpiness, deprivation of deep sleep, and vascular headaches. Caffeine, however, can be medically useful as a cardiac stimulant by stimulating heart and blood circulation.

As is true of all addictive substances, the amount of caffeine needed to produce mental stimulate increases with regular use. If we do not get our fixed amount everyday, it may result in drowsiness and headaches. The most common withdrawal symptom is a throbbing headache, usually at the temples but occasionally at the back of the head or around the eyes.

Gauge your risk: The coffee drinkers can be classified into 3 categories:

1.Low – caffeine consumes (those who drink zero to two cups per day)

2.Moderate – caffeine consumes (those who drink 3-4 cups a day)

3.High – caffeine consumers (those who drink more than 5 cups daily)

In my opinion, most of the negative effects of caffeine are not a concern with low-caffeine consumption i.e. about 150 mg daily or two cups. The risks vary with the level of caffeine intake, gender, age and individual sensitivity. A total of over 500mg of caffeine daily (that which exists in seven or more cups a day) is considered high intake.

For those who want to give up the coffee habit, here are some tips on detoxification:

1. Drink loads of water: Start drinking at least 6-8 glasses of filtered water or mineral water preferably on an empty stomach in the morning.

2. Try substitutes for coffee:Switch to herbal teas, which do not contain any caffeine or with black tea, which has less than half the caffeine present in a cup of coffee.

3. Regulate your diet: You should eat a diet that is mainly alkaline in native. Make your meals with steamed vegetables, salads, soups, fresh corn, whole grains, soya products like toffee and nuts, sprouts, plenty of fresh fruits and some dry fruits like black raisins, sesame seeds. Your aim should be to add fiber to your diet to avoid constipation after giving up coffee.

4. Reduce your intake of acidic foods such as meat (all flesh food), sugar and refined flour (maida).

5. Add vitamins and minerals to fight the withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, drowsiness, weakness and even depression. Vitamin C along with B-complex vitamins will help balance our energy levels and reduce stress during the withdrawal process.

6. Some minerals especially calcium, magnesium, zinc and potassium also foster the detoxification process.

After taking all these efforts, if you feel like drinking a cup of coffee during the detoxification phase, then do so in the mid or late afternoon as it will not effect your sleep hours.

