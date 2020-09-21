e-paper
International Day of Peace 2020: Uniting the world for a peaceful future

International Day of Peace 2020: Uniting the world for a peaceful future

On the occasion of International Day of Peace, Heartfulness Institute, in partnership with United Nations Information Centre, Global Citizens India and Spirit of Humanity Forum, is organising a free virtual event, titled Celebrate Peace

more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Eminent personalities such as Shekhar Kapur, BK Shivani, Dr Deepak Chopra and Dr Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) will be present at the event Celebrate Peace
Eminent personalities such as Shekhar Kapur, BK Shivani, Dr Deepak Chopra and Dr Kamlesh Patel (Daaji) will be present at the event Celebrate Peace
         

The Covid-19 crisis has made one thing certain — the need to spread love and peace. On the occasion of International Day of Peace on September 21, Heartfulness Institute, in partnership with United Nations Information Centre, Global Citizens India and Spirit of Humanity Forum, is organising a free virtual event, titled Celebrate Peace, which aims to explore the power of peace through conversations with eminent personalities, including Dr Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), BK Shivani, Dr Bruce Lipton and Dr Deepak Chopra, to name a few.

It will be anchored by director Shekhar Kapur, and will be followed by a synchronised meditation session, Create Peace. World renowned musicians Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Grammy-nominated Shashank Subramanyam will grace the occasion with their soulful music.

Daaji, guide of Heartfulness Institute, believes experiencing peace within oneself is the first step towards fostering external peace, adding, “On International Day of Peace, we’ll look at how one can inspire peace from within. Coming together of eminent forces in spirituality will ensure the aura of peace gets amplified and resonates stronger across the planet.”

Read: Dishing out a ‘live message’ to shun animal food, opt for plate of compassion

BK Shivani, teacher, Brahma Kumari’s spiritual movement, says, “When we come together for our love for the planet, each other and humanity, we create peace and we’re going to take the first step towards healing our world.” Author Dr Deepak Chopra adds, “Bring the presence of peace wherever you go. If you do that, people around you will feel peaceful, not by what you say or do, but just by your presence.”

Celebrate Peace will be broadcast in over 100 countries, translated in over 24 languages worldwide via streaming platforms. To participate in your local event, call 1-800-121-3492, send an email to peaceday@heartfulness.org or visit www.heartfulness.org/peaceday.

