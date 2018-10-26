Karwa Chauth 2018: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Karwa Chauth is a special day for many women in the country, and is celebrated in various parts of India such as Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. On this day, married women observe a fast for their husband’s safety and long life.

Let’s celebrate this Karwa Chauth with some warm messages:

* Marriage is always a two way road to be travelled by one soul and two hearts. Karwa Chauth just makes this journey more interesting and glamorous.

* A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person, and Karwa Chauth helps one retain that strength.

* Karwa Chauth is not only an age old tradition but a confidence which a loving and doting wife has on her faith, love, and care for her husband.

* The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time. You are lucky to have the right woman by your side!

* May the sindoor,

testify your prayers,

for your husband’s long life.

The mangal sutra remind you of

the promises that binds you.

And the color of mehndi,

prove the depth of your love.

Happy Karwa Chauth!

* The secret of a happy marriage is to find the right person. You know they’re the ‘right one’ if you love to be with them all the time. Happy Karwa Chauth 2018!

* Lucky is the man who finds a true friend, and more so if the one is his wife.

* The best marriages are built on teamwork. Mutual respect, admiration, and a never-ending portion of love and grace is the key. Happy Karwa Chauth 2018

Happy Karwa Chauth, ladies (123greetings.com)

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 12:28 IST