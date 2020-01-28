Kobe Bryant: Quotes to honour the legendary basketball player’s legacy

more-lifestyle

Kobe Bryant was a legendary basketball player, completing twenty seasons in the NBA and winning five NBA World Championships with Los Angeles Lakers before his retirement in 2016. He was known to be one of the greatest basketball players in history, he went by his self-given nickname “Black Mamba” on the court, which he explained in the 2015 interview with Ahmad Rashad, “When I step on that court, I become (Black Mamba). I am that killer snake. I’m stone cold, man.” Besides being an icon in basketball, Kobe was a supportive father, loving husband, exemplary businessman and venture capitalist who owned and grew brands in the sports industry and invested millions in different businesses including media, data, gaming, and technology.

On the morning of January 26th, 2020, Kobe Bryant, along with his thirteen year old daughter Gianna (Gigi) and seven other victims, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The late basketball player inspired fans both on and off the court, with his enduring talent for the game and his wisdom about overcoming obstacles. Here are a few quotes to honour Kobe’s legacy.

1. On success:

“When you make a choice and say, ‘Come hell or high water, I am going to be this’, then you should not be surprised when you are that. It should not be something that is intoxicating or out of character because you have seen this moment for so long that ... when that moment comes, of course it is here because it has been here the whole time, because it has been (in your mind) the whole time.”

2. On failure:

“When we are saying this cannot be accomplished, this cannot be done, then we are short-changing ourselves. My brain, it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and tell myself, ‘You’re a failure’, I think that is worse, that is almost worse than death.”

3. On getting back up:

“Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back that play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you.”

4. On determination:

“Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.”

5. On life:

“It’s the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you- or don’t. So don’t take it lightly.”

