Dog lovers, here’s how you can take a pet home

Dilliwalahs love their dogs, and well, some of us even care deeply for the strays around us. But, there is still a great number of people who prefer to shop for pedigree breeds rather than choosing to adopt our beautiful Indie breeds that are looking for a loving forever homes. If you’re one who always wanted to adopt and take home a furry friend, and are just searching for an opportunity to do so, this event in town is just for you.

What are we talking about? Cause 4 the Paws, an evening dedicated to provide homes to the homeless canines will give Dilliwalahs a chance to come forth and help a doggo or two. The event, in its sixth season, will have 25 dogs from the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre up for adoption, and visitors will be able to meet and play with these dogs.

“People for Animals constantly endeavours to provide animals with the love, care and protection they deserve. We truly believe that no dog should be left abandoned and every dog should have a home. For Cause 4 the Paws, this is the sixth consecutive year, and we are confident that this season too, many people will make these homeless dogs a part of their family,” says a spokesperson from People For Animals.

“I, along with my team, have attended the past two seasons and absolutely adore the idea. It is a great way of raising awareness too, and of sparking an interest for adoption among the Delhi people,” says Shweta Rohilla from DoggoDuty, a collective for helping stray dogs. So, if it is some pet loving that you’re craving, this might just be ‘the’ event where you finally convince your family to take home your first pet.

What’s more? Maneka Gandhi, the Indian Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development — who herself is an active campaigner of animal rights — will also be present at the event.

Catch It Live

What: Cause 4 the Paws - Season 6

Where: The Plaza, Ground Floor, Select Citywalk, A-3, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

On till: November 11

Timings: 4pm to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar on Yellow Line

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 11:35 IST