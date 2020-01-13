e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / More Lifestyle / Makar Sankranti 2020: Makar Sankranti history, significance, why it’s celebrated

Makar Sankranti 2020: Makar Sankranti history, significance, why it’s celebrated

Makar Sankranti is one of the major Hindu festivals of India, and is celebrated with a lot of fervour in our country. Usually, the festival is celebrated on January 14, but in some exceptions, it takes place of January 15, which is the case for the year 2020 as well.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 13, 2020 05:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Usually, the festival is celebrated on January 14, but in some exceptions, it takes place of January 15, which is the case for the year 2020 as well.
Usually, the festival is celebrated on January 14, but in some exceptions, it takes place of January 15, which is the case for the year 2020 as well.(UNSPLASH)
         

Makar Sankranti is one of the major Hindu festivals of India, and is celebrated with a lot of fervour in our country. The festival is majorly celebrated in the Indian Subcontinent and also by Indians and Hindus around the world. The festival is a religious celebration as well as a seasonal observance and marks the winter solstice, when the shift of the sun leads to ever-lengthening, longer days. This day, also known as Maghi, is a major harvest festival and is dedicated to the sun god Surya, it also marks the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn) and is observed in the month of January. Usually, the festival is celebrated on January 14, but in some exceptions, it takes place of January 15, which is the case for the year 2020 as well.

ALSO READ: Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Here’s why kite flying is an important aspect of the celebration

This festival is also known as Uttarayan as from the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun begins it’s northward journey. The harvest festival is celebrated throughout India, although under different names and traditions. The festivities related to Makar Sankranti have many names depending on the region it is being celebrated in. For example, by north Indian Hindus and Sikhs, it is called Maghi and is preceded by Lohri. It is called Makara Sankranti and also Poush sôngkrānti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana, Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu by Assamese, and Thai Pongal or Pongal by Tamils. In Gujarat, kite flying is organised as part of Makar Sankranti festivities.

On this day, devotees take a holy dip in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery. They believe this washes away their sins, it is also considered a time of peace and prosperity and many spiritual practices are conducted on this day. Every 12 years, along with Makar Sankranti celebrations, the Kumbh Mela also takes place, which is one of the world’s largest mass privileges. Sesame and jaggery ladoos or chikkis are distributed on this day. Popularly referred to as til-gud. The sweet signifies that people must stay together in peace and harmony despite their differences.

According to Hindu belief, if one dies on Makar Sankranti they are not reborn, but go straight to paradise.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Opposition meet today to chart plan to counter government on CAA
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas on Sabarimala from today
Supreme Court to begin hearing pleas on Sabarimala from today
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
The value of the SC’s Kashmir order| Opinion
The value of the SC’s Kashmir order| Opinion
AMU to reopen today; VC seeks ‘extra security’ for self, family
AMU to reopen today; VC seeks ‘extra security’ for self, family
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
Anti-CAA protest: Congress’ Shashi Tharoor supports stir at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle