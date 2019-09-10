e-paper
Meghan Markle surprises her make-up artist on his birthday

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Martin’s birthday before she went to cheer Serena Williams at the US Open. It was Martin, who perfected the royal’s stunning look on her and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018.

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 12:48 IST
Meghan Markle recently gave a special surprise to her old friend cum makeup artist Daniel Martin on his birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Martin’s birthday before she went to cheer Serena Williams at the US Open, reported People.

On Saturday, Martin posted a snap of a few cupcakes to mark his birthday. “I am so overwhelmed by all of your well wishes! My sincerest gratitude!! Thanks to everyone for reaching out to me today,” wrote the Dior Beauty brand ambassador and creative consultant for Honest Beauty.

 

“Meg, love you friend for surprising me on my special day,” he continued, giving Markle a sweet shout-out.

It was Martin, who perfected the royal’s stunning look on her and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018.

Not only this, Martin also helped plan Meghan’s New York City baby shower in February with her friends, Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, and Jessica Mulroney.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 12:44 IST

