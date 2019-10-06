Mental Illness Awareness Week 2019: Deepika Padukone to unveil charity closet initiative

more-lifestyle

Oct 06, 2019

She has vociferously championed the cause of mental health issues since opening up about her struggle with depression back in 2015. And Deepika Padukone continues to put the topic of mental health, something which for long has been considered to be a taboo subject, into the spotlight. On World Mental Health Day (October 10), the actor is set to unveil something new - charity closet initiative.

Sharing details about the new venture, Deepika says, “Destigmatising mental illness and creating awareness about the importance of mental health is something that I have always felt very strongly about and sharing some of my most favourite pieces from my closet with my community of fans, friends and well wishers is a small but significant part of that vision.”

Since founding The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015, the 33-year-old actor and philanthropist has been seeking new ways to broaden the movement to destigmatize mental health issues and to raise resources for those suffering from mental health problems.

Through this initiative, fans can connect with Deepika while supporting this cause. Each month, the actor will be sharing some of her most favourite closet pieces on the website (DeepikaPadukone.com/closet ).

Good condition pieces will be sold to generate proceeds supporting mental health, or will be donated directly to NGOs. Clothes that have outlived their wearability will be upcycled into blankets for the underprivileged.

“Fans can take advantage of Deepika’s versatile and stylish wardrobe, and choose from pieces curated by Deepika herself. From staple tees and athleisure to red carpet looks and accessories, The Deepika Padukone Closet has something for everyone,” the source adds.

