Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes, quotes, images and greetings to share with family and friends

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:28 IST

Each year families get together; some visit their friends and indulge in memorable parties to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The Festival of Christmas is a time of joy and warmth, surrounded with the love of family members and the comradery of friends. Over the years, it is has become much more than just the celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth; now it is seen to embody the spirit of giving and affection that one carries along with them for the rest of the year.

This year, despite the pandemic, here are some warm greeting, wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones for the festive season to celebrate alongside them, while still maintaining a safe distancing.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2020: History, significance and celebrations

‘Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas our dear friends, may you feel the love this special day.

May this festive season sparkle and shine, may all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas!

It’s easy to get lost in the flurry of activity during Christmas time. May you get chance to take in the beauty and true meaning of the season and have a Merry Christmas!

Your friendship and your love are the best Christmas gift that I’ve ever received. Merry Christmas!

The best present one can hope for this year is to spend time together. I can’t wait to celebrate Christmas with you. Merry Christmas!

May this festive Christmas season bring all the success for you. May you achieve what you aimed for in life. Merry Christmas!

Let the magic of love brighten our smile and enlighten our soul. Merry Christmas to the loveliest person I know!

During this festive season of giving, let us take time to slow down and enjoy the simple things. May this wonderful time of the year touch your heart in a special way. Wishing you much happiness not just today, but throughout the New Year.

The one who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree. Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and embrace the warmth of your closest ones. Merry Christmas!

May the divine love of God descend into your home to make it a piece of heaven. This Christmas, I wish you find peace and prosperity in every sphere of your life. Merry Christmas!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter