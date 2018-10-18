Navami 2018: Significance and history behind this day

The nine-day Navratri festival is celebrated with a lot of excitement and grandeur by Hindus across India, especially Northern and Western India. During these nine days, the nine forms of Durga are worshipped. The ninth day of Navratri is known as Navami, and this year Navami falls on October 18, 2018.

When is Navami 2018?

This year Navami begins on October 17 and ends on October 18. Following are the timings for Navami:

Navami Tithi starts - 12:49 pm on October 17, 2018

Navami Tithi finishes - 15:28 pm on October 18, 2018

Significance of this day

Navami is the ninth and last day of Navratri and the Durga Puja celebrations. It is believed that on this day Goddess Durga slayed Mahisasura.

Ashtami tithi ends on October 17, 2018, at 12:49 pm. On Mahanavami, a special puja called Sandhi Puja takes place when the Ashtami tithi ends and Ram Navami tithi begins. This interval is considered to be said to be a very lucky time. Goddess Durgha is worshiped with 108 lotus flowers.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 10:21 IST