Navratri 2019: Day 6 Goddess Katyayani shubh muhurat, puja timings, Ghatasthapana and significance

Navratri 2019: Maa Katyayani was first mentioned in the Taittiriya Aranyaka. According to the Skanda Purana she was created out of the anger of the gods, leading to the end of the demon Mahishasura.

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Navratri 2019: Devi Katyayani is the daughter of sage Katyaya, and got her name from her father.
Navratri 2019: Devi Katyayani is the daughter of sage Katyaya, and got her name from her father.
         

One of the most important festivals of the Hindus, Navratri started this year from September 29. The sixth form of Goddess Durga is called Maa Katyayani. She is believed to be one of the most violent forms of Goddess Durga and is a warrior goddess. This year the sixth day of Navratri falls on October 4.

Devi Katyayani is the daughter of sage Katyaya, and got her name from her father. Later on, Devi Katyayani was married to Lord Krishna. Maa Katyayani has been depicted as being seated on a lion with a sword and flower in her right hand and her left hand in the Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Katyayani was first mentioned in the Taittiriya Aranyaka. According to the Skanda Purana she was created out of the anger of the gods, leading to the end of the demon Mahishasura. She is also mentioned in the Devi-Bhagavata Purana and Devi Mahatmyam, which was written by the sage Markandeya Rishi, who had written it in Sanskrit.

Praying to Maa Katyayani

Thos who worship Maa Katyayani with a pure heart have their wishes fulfilled by her. Married women pray to her so that their husbands have healthy lives. The colour red is associated with Maa Katyayani and her devotees offer her roses and other flowers which are red in colour.

While praying to Maa Katyayani, devotees should chant mantras while holding flowers in their hands. One should also perform aarti and worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. The festival of Navratri signifies good defeating evil.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:41 IST

