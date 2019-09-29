Navratri 2019: Rules to remember while fasting during the festive season

more-lifestyle

Navaratri is a nine nights Hindu festival, is usually practiced twice a year, one being now, in the month of April and the other in October. Though our temples are all decked up and we observe fasts due to spiritual reasons, it is also scientifically said to be a fast observed to give rest to the gut due to seasonal change. Even though it is tied up with religion, experts believe it is good to fast during this week to let the liver rest and rejuvenate. However, it is important to do it right. Here’s how one should fast right this season:

1. Eat small meals at regular intervals to keep your metabolism running and have sustainable release of energies.

2. Drink lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. You can also have green tea, infused water or coconut water. Lemon, mint (as per the religious rituals) can be infused in water. Have it early in the morning as it cleanses and detoxifies your body. Also, for lassi, smoothies or yogurt as they will keep you full and help in maintaining optimum fluids in your body.

3. Avoid eating fried food as the nutrients are lost when you fry something. Go for roasted or baked options. Avoid eating pakoras and namkeens as snacks instead have handful of nuts such as walnuts, pistachios, almonds or roasted makhanas, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, raisins or a mix of all. Also, replace fried aloo-chat with boiled chat and yogurt.

4. Try having Kuttu ki roti rather than puri made from Kuttu atta - buckwheat is extremely rich in dietary fibre; making us full, Calcium and protein however it absorbs a lot of oil hence puri should be avoided as far as possible. You can also use amaranth flour to make roti as its lighter and lower in calories as compared to kuttu ka atta.

5. Potato is the main food during navratri but try to limit its intake as much as possible; or mix potatoes with lauki and make muthias out of it. There are a lot of food items that can be eaten during this period. One can experiment with food to make it more interesting. You can try Banana walnut lassi, amaranth ki kadi, beetroot cutlet, badam and tulsi ka shorba, makhana kheer or pumpkin soup.

6. Opt for skimmed milk rather than using whole milk. You can also have double-toned milk. But make sure you don’t have too much milk. Two servicing of milk or milk products in a day is enough.

7. Some food groups are increase the glycaemic index and hence should be avoided. Sabudana khichdi or chaat is one such dish. It shoots up the sugar level so

People fast for nine days and refrain from eating daily food items like rice and Indian bread. Fasting during Navratri is an ideal way to detox the body, enhance digestion and increase positivity.

Inputs by Nutritionist Harshita Dilawri and Avni Kaul

