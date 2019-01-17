Palate Fest 2019 schedule: If you love music and food, make sure you attend

January 19 and January 20 this year marks the annual Hindustan Times Palate Fest where food lovers and music aficionados congregate to try all kinds of cuisines, interact with their favourite chefs and enjoy some great music performances. This time the Palate Fest shall take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai.

Some of the chefs who shall be part of the fest are Nishant Choubey, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Ripu Daman Handa and Aditi Govitrikar. The music performances will include Euphoria, Sanyaas and Bohemia among others.

In order for you to plan your day, we’ve listed the schedule for both days below:

Saturday

11:00 - 1:30: Euphoria Sound Check

1:30 -3:00: Band Plays - Shoaib Ahmed Live

4:30 - 5:30: Master Class - Chef Nishant Choubey

5:30 - 6:30: Master Class - Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

7:00 - 8:00: Sanyaas Band

8:00 - 10:00: Euphoria Live

Sunday

11:00 - 12:30: Bohemia Sound Check

1:30 -2:30: TBC

4:00 - 5:00: Celeb Session - Shilpa Shetty

5:00 - 6:00: Master Class -Chef Ripu Daman Handa

6:00 - 7:00: Master Class - Chef Aditi Govitrikar

7:00 - 8:00: TBC

8:00 - 8:30: Enkore

9:00 - 10:00: Bohemia

