Hindustan Times Palate Fest 2018: Lose yourself in the food haven

Camaraderie over delectable food and scintillating performances define Hindustan Times Palate Fest, which has become a fixture in Delhi’s food calendar. And this time, it’s only better with food stalls offering delicacies that go with this theme of #healthybinging. So, be it dimsums or tea, golgappas or bread there’s a healthy version of most foods on offer at the 80 stalls on display.

Near the Main Stage, find a plethora of restaurants serving some niche recipes. Take for instance the flavoursome Chicken Curry Dimsums or appetising Rainbow Maki (vegetarian sushi) and at the stall of Orient Heritage. “The sheet of the Chicken Curry Dimsums is prepared using beetroot and not any artificial colour. Also, all the foods that we have here are prepared fresh. We don’t have an outlet yet, so Palate Fest is where people can try our preparations,” says Jitin Mittan from the eatery.

If you thought teas are only flavourful, head to the stall of The Fine Food Cellar in Market Zone. “We have probiotic peppermint, breakfast and green tea. There’s also probiotic porridge. So, while you eat your daily foods, you can go for these options that are good for your gut,” says Prerna Tandon at the stall, which also has on offer a range of gourmet honey cakes. Prerna adds, “These cakes are made from 500 years old Armenian recipes. But, what we have brought for the first time in India are Ruby chocolates — a new cocoa bean that has been discovered after 87 years of research — this is the fourth chocolate after dark, milk and white chocolates that exist at present.”

The popular stall of Tiger Trails has brought new dishes this time such as Spinach and Corn Shammi whereas The Bread Company allows indulgance in healthy breads such as Quinoa Linseed Bread.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 12:51 IST